Uttarakhand Ambulance Driver in PPE Kit Breaks into Dance to Cheer up Gloomy Wedding ‘Baraat’

Dehradun: At a time when the country’s medical fraternity is struggling to cope with treating the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, a dancing ambulance driver from Haldwani (Uttarakhand) is winning hearts. Under pressure from work, the ambulance driver jumped into a ‘barat’ wearing a PPE kit and shook a leg to the tunes of Bollywood hits.

The incident occured outside the Sushila Tiwari Medical College on Monday night Haldwani, a city located about 280 km from Dehradun, currently observing Covid curfew. Amid Covid restrictions, a “baarat" (wedding procession) was passing off close to the institution with limited number of baratis.

Suddenly a man wearing a PPE kit jumped in and started dancing to the tunes of the hit Bollywood numbers being played by the barat. At first, the “baraatis" wwere clueless and terrified but soon realised that the uninvited wedding dancer was indeed an ambulance driver waiting outside the hospital.

Dressed in a PPE kit, the dancer named Mahesh helped cheer up the mood of the baratis. Mahesh, who had been working 18-hour-long shifts each day to fight the Covid-19 crisis, said that he and others like him also required a break. Speaking to News18, Mahesh saif that he joined the wedding procession and started bdancing to pep up his own mood as well as that of the sombre baraatis. He noted that only a few of the guests were dancing and that most looked worried or scared. It didn’r look like an ordinary wedding procession. But as asoon as Maheshg joined, the baratis’ spirits lifted and everyone began dancing.

A video of the dancing ambulance driver was shot by one of the wedding guests and has since gone viral on social media.

To curb growing cases of Covid-19, the state government has set an upper limit of 50 guests for marriage functions. The concerned parties are required to seek permission from the local administration.

Incidentally, the ongoing month is also purported as the “wedding season". Owing to Covid-19, however, many couples have postponed their weddings while some have preferred to conduct the ceremonies as per protocols set by the state government.

Last week, a groom named Umesh Dhoni married bride Manju Kanyal in the Almora district in an online ceremony after the groom tested Covid positive. In a bid to control Covid cases, many cities in Uttarakhand including Dehradun, Haldwani, Rishikesh, Rudrapur, Ramnagar are observing curfew that is expected to end on May 3.

(With inputs from Shailendra Negi)

