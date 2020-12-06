Uttarakhand Cop Holds Covid-Safety Pledge in Sanskrit for Bride, Groom And Guests at Wedding

Sanskrit shlokas during Hindu wedding ceremonies are a common occurrence but how about a couple of shlokas to pledge one's commitment to following safety protocols during the pandemic? A cop in Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand recently undertook an exemplary step when he ensured guests at a wedding took a pledge in Sanskrit to follow Covid-safety guidelines.

Superintendent of police Manikant Mishra had arrived at the wedding to check safety precautions being taken at the venue, during which he then led the recital of pledge in shlokas, reported Hindustan Times.

Mishra administered the pledge to everyone present at the venue including the bride, groom nd the relatives.

Talking about the reason behind the innovative step, Mishra reportedly said that during the pandemic, following the guidelines is the only way one can protect themselves from falling ill and as such he believed that spreading such an important message concerning the pandemic conveyed at a wedding elicits effective response from people due to the auspiciousness of the occasion.

Mishra, who had spoken earlier to the bride's father requesting him for permission said the family agreed in no time for such a innovative move on their daughter's wedding day.

Mishra reportedly reached the place when the wedding mantras were being recited by the priest for the couple and before he started reciting the safety guidelines in Sanskrit, another cop who accompanied him distributed copies of the shlokas for all to read from. He then went on to chant the pledge and others followed suit.

The shlokas mostly contained of basic covid-safety guidelines that people already know but Mishra said he reiterated the rules in the pledge such as maintaining effective physical distancing, washing off hands and feet, using sanitisers and consulting doctors in case of any symptoms show up related to Covid-19 .

Mishra also told HT that he has advised priests and wedding parties to ensure that religious and social functions such as weddings make it a ritual to administer such covid-safety protocol pledges for those in attendance.

Rules for guests in attendance have been relaxed and again capped as cases across states declined and rose over the past months. While some states have capped the number at 100, some like Delhi have even reduced the number further down to 50 amid rising cases of coronavirus .