Uttarakhand Farmers Find Two Huge Pythons Slithering in Field, Rescue Video Goes Viral

In an incident that will send shivers down your spine, two big pythons were rescued from a field in Uttarakhand. The incident was reported to the forest department by two farmers who were working on the field.

According to a report published by the NDTV, the incident took place at the Gaulapar area in Haldwani. The size of both the pythons is said to be around 10 feet. The farmers informed the Indian Forest Department after which they rescued and released both the snakes in the jungle.

An official told news agency ANI, “Both pythons are around 10 to 12 feet in length. They are often found in the area during changing seasons”.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: Two pythons rescued from Gaulapar area in Haldwani yesterday by Forest Department's Quick Response Team. pic.twitter.com/0bwQmeX3ZK — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

Till now, the video has crossed over 26 thousand views on Twitter. Netizen's reaction to the post has primarily been that of fear.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

For those who may not be aware of these huge reptiles, a python is a non-venomous snake. It is one of the largest types of snakes across the world. Till now, a total of 10 varieties of this snake have been recognized officially. This snake kills its prey with constriction.