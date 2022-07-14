Uttarakhand Man Says His Bride May be Angry After 'Baraat' Gets Stuck Amid Landslide

People have their own desires and expectations when it comes to weddings. There have been instances when brides have refused to get married because the groom was bald, he came drunk or he failed to hire a photographer. In another wedding story, a man got worried after his baraat got stuck due to a landslide in Uttarakhand. He claimed that his bride would get angry if he did not reach for the marriage rituals on time. As per India Times, he said, “My ‘dulhan’ might get angry because we are late for the wedding rituals.” This comes in as life in Uttarakhand has come to a standstill due to landslides on the Badrinath highway.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the baraat got stuck in a kilometre-long traffic jam. This happened after an entire stretch of the all-weather NH-58 got washed away at Uttarakhand’s Karnaprayag. Shubham Choudhary, speaking about the situation, said that he was late for his own wedding. He added, “We are receiving phone calls from my in-laws. They are stressed. I have told them that we are stuck in traffic.”

Mahendra Choudhary, the groom’s father, was seen approaching police to let them pass the road blockade. He said that his son’s marriage is to happen today, but they are stuck in traffic for nearly an hour-and-a-half. He explained how the baraat was supposed to reach Kanda Khal in Pauri Garhwal by 1 pm. “But we are still stuck in Karnaprayag. We are travelling from Pokhri. It would take us at least two hours to reach the destination only once the traffic is cleared,” he said.

Weddings can get tricky. Recently, a UP bride refused to marry because the groom forgot to bring along a photographer. The incident took place at a village in Kanpur’s Dehat district. It happened when the ‘baraat’ arrived and the bride and the groom reached the stage for the ‘Jaimala’ ceremony. After the bride realised that there was no photographer to capture these moments, she refused to take part in the ceremony. After this, she left the stage for her neighbour`s house.

According to IANS, the bride asked, “The man who did not care about our marriage today, how is he going to take care of me in the future?” She refused to get married even after the elders in the family tried to convince her.

