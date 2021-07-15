CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Buzz» Uttarakhand Minister's Photo of Mask Hanging off Toe Goes Viral, Twitter Schools Him
1-MIN READ

Uttarakhand Minister's Photo of Mask Hanging off Toe Goes Viral, Twitter Schools Him

A photo went viral where BJP minister Swami Yatishwaranand's face mask was seen hanging from the thumb of his foot, sparking outrage.

Minister of state in Uttarakhand’s BJP government, Swami Yatishwaranand, is facing flak after a photo went viral on social media where his face mask was seen hanging on the thumb of his foot. While the time and place when the image was taken cannot be confirmed, two other ministers, Bishan Singh Chuphal and Subodh Uniyal can also be seen in the image.

While the other ministers were also seen without their masks, netizens are specifically enraged on Yatishwaranand for keeping his mask hanging from his toe.

Apart from the general public on social media, Opposition leaders too did not hold back from criticizing the minister. Hindustan Times quoted Congress state spokesperson Garima Dasauni saying, “When lakhs of people lost their lives to Covid-19 pandemic in the country, what sort of message Swami Yatishwaranand, who is a cabinet minister in Uttarakhand government, is delivering to the people by putting his mask on [his] foot?"

This is not the first time politicians have been found not conforming to Covid-19 protocols. Very recently, with the advent of the traditional Bonalu, Telangana ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Indrakaran Reddy were spotted without masks as they offered prayers to Goddess Jagadambika at Golconda. Social distancing norms also went for a toss as people came in droves to join in the celebrations.

first published:July 15, 2021, 20:27 IST