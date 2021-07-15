Uttarakhand Minister's Photo of Mask Hanging off Toe Goes Viral, Twitter Schools Him

Minister of state in Uttarakhand’s BJP government, Swami Yatishwaranand, is facing flak after a photo went viral on social media where his face mask was seen hanging on the thumb of his foot. While the time and place when the image was taken cannot be confirmed, two other ministers, Bishan Singh Chuphal and Subodh Uniyal can also be seen in the image.

While the other ministers were also seen without their masks, netizens are specifically enraged on Yatishwaranand for keeping his mask hanging from his toe.

Best way to wear a mask in order to combat delta variant and third covid wave is being displayed by Uttarakhand cabinet minister and BJP leader Yatishvaranand. #FAM4TMC pic.twitter.com/IlZ4Tb0tzt— salman (@salman81715166) July 14, 2021

Swami Yatiswarananda BJP cabinet minister of Uttarakhand state, found most hygienic place to hang his mask ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/poqkJmVB8U— Nikhil Reddy Gudur (@NikhilReddyINC) July 13, 2021

@uttarakhandcops If i get some warning (or asked to pay fine) coz of no mask, Can I get away with it after showing this image?- just some curious citizen. https://t.co/MSaH7CGSH9— Shardul (@__shardul) July 15, 2021

That’s why the fatalities rate of #COVID19 in India is so higher. Look how Indian #Uttarakhand minister following coronavirus SOPS, hanging face mask on thumb of foot instead of covering mouth. #IndiaFightsCorona #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/QydOxZh72L— Salahuddin Salarzai (@salah_salarzai) July 15, 2021

Apart from the general public on social media, Opposition leaders too did not hold back from criticizing the minister. Hindustan Times quoted Congress state spokesperson Garima Dasauni saying, “When lakhs of people lost their lives to Covid-19 pandemic in the country, what sort of message Swami Yatishwaranand, who is a cabinet minister in Uttarakhand government, is delivering to the people by putting his mask on [his] foot?"

This is not the first time politicians have been found not conforming to Covid-19 protocols. Very recently, with the advent of the traditional Bonalu, Telangana ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Indrakaran Reddy were spotted without masks as they offered prayers to Goddess Jagadambika at Golconda. Social distancing norms also went for a toss as people came in droves to join in the celebrations.

