Uttarakhand Police Fine Car With 'Papa' on Number Plate, Photo Goes Viral

Uttarakhand Police have penalised the owner of a Nissan Kiger and fined them for using a number plate saying ‘Papa.’ Taking to their official Twitter handle, the department shared images of the car, both before and after, it was fined. The police informed that they received complaints about the number plate through Twitter.

This is why they had to take an action by issuing a challan against the perpetrator.

“Papa kehte hai bada naam karega, gaadi ki plate par papa likhega, magar yeh toh koi na jaane, ki aisi platte par hota chalaan,” the department wrote in the caption. The caption translates to “My dad says that I’ll make him proud, so I’ll write his name on my car’s number plate.

But nobody knows that such registration plates are penalised. #UttarakhandPolice called the owner of the vehicle after complaint on Twitter, got the number plate changed and issued a challan.”

It is a reference from the popular song “Papa Kehte Hain” from 1987 movie “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.” Have a look at the picture:

पापा कहते हैं बड़ा नाम करेगा,

गाड़ी के प्लेट पर पापा लिखेगा,

मगर ये तो कोई न जाने,

कि ऐसी प्लेट पर होता है चालान.. ट्वीट पर शिकायत प्राप्त करने के बाद #UttarakhandPolice ने गाड़ी मालिक को यातायात ऑफिस बुलाकर नम्बर प्लेट बदलवाई और चालान किया। pic.twitter.com/oL4E3jJFAV — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) July 12, 2022

Since uploaded, the image has managed to garner over 400 likes. “But how come gentleman is roaming with this number plate in town. Pro active measure should be taken to prevent these things in future,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “We come across so many of such cases like PAPA, DADA, BOSS and what not, I don’t know how they are either ignored or what? Many people feel proud breaking the rules.” Here are a few reactions:

Don't write songs. Instead develop an app where common man can share pics and offense and you can get streamlined data. You dont need Twitter for this. — amit (@jannhitt) July 13, 2022

No plate k saath itna fun kon karta he yaar… Shree Ram ji ka naam kahin or nhi likh sakte the pic.twitter.com/0IQHpYFz2q — Brahmatmika Satpathy (@BrahmatmikaPany) July 13, 2022

Nice work — पुष्कर (@PN_PAHADI_JI) July 12, 2022

Hats off to the thought of the person…if we zoom and see it is like numbers with a line above…. genius — G Sridhar (@GSridha08863555) July 14, 2022

Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the image with their caption. One person wrote, “Waah.. aapne bada achha gaaya. Aate rahein twitter spaces me.” Another person wrote, “Hahaha Uttrakhand police got no chill .. Respect law.”

What is your reaction for the same?

