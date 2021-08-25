Uttarkhand's Mana Village Herbal Garden at 11,000 Feet is India's Highest Ever

India’s highest altitude garden, at 11,000 feet, has been inaugurated in Chamoli district’s Mana, the last Indian village near the Indo-China border. It was inaugurated near Uttarakhand’s Badrinath shrine on Saturday, according to a New Indian Express report. The herbal garden houses 40 species of Himalayan herbs, some of which are extremely rare and endangered, reported Times of India. The report added that the garden spans three acres, and was built on van panchayat land. It was inaugurated by the Mana village Pradhan. “We have established India’s highest-altitude herbal garden with an aim to preserve the rich biodiversity of Himalayas which is under threat from climate change," Sanjeev Chaturvedi, chief conservator of forests (research), Uttarakhand forest department, was quoted as saying by TOI.

The forest department built the garden over a span of three years, with much trial and error because of the snow and rain in the region that creates bleak climate, and to source the rare plant species that are found here. The TOI report quoted Chaturvedi as saying that many experimentations involving seeds and rhizomes were done to provide the ideal conditions for the plants to grow in the region. Van panchayat sarpanch Veena Badwal said that since these high-altitude herbal plants are especially vulnerable to climate change, they donated the land towards conservation of these species. News agency ANI stated that the garden has been developed under the central government’s Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme. The report elaborated that many of the species grown in the garden are endangered and threatened, according to International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list and the State Biodiversity Board.

The park has four sections or zones. The first contains species that are associated with Lord Badrinath, the ANI report stated, like Badri Tulsi, Badri ber, Badri tree and Bhojpatra. The second contains the Ashtavarga species which are eight herbs found in the Himalayan region. The third zone houses Saussurea species, including Brahmakamal, which is the state flower of Uttarakhand. Miscellaneous alpine species are grown in the fourth section, like the medicinal herbs of Ateesh, Meethavish, Vankakdi and Choru. Additionally, trees whose barks help in making anti-cancer drugs are also grown in the garden.

