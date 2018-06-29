Uttrakhand CM Insults School Principal and Orders her Arrest Because She 'Dared' to Ask For a Transfer
Chief Minister orders arrest, suspension of school principal for ‘showing disrespect’.
File photo of Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
In the latest edition of such debacles is Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, who exploded at a school principal during BJP's Jannata Darbar in Dehradhun, instructing the police to arrest her immediately and ordered her suspension.
U'khand CM Trivendra Rawat instructed police to immediately arrest a school principal & ordered her suspension. Principal requested for a transfer. When Rawat dismissed her request, she began arguing with him. CM lost his cool & ordered her to be suspended & arrested immediately pic.twitter.com/ni1CVs1n16— News18 (@CNNnews18) June 29, 2018
The chief minister ordered the arrest and hurled abuses at the school Principal after she reportedly 'misbehaved' with him.
The video of Rawat publicly insulting the woman teacher has now gone viral.
#Uttarakhand CM @tsrawatbjp loses his cool while hearing a teacher's plea for transfer during BJP's "Janata Darbar". In the video he can be heard ordering the teacher's arrest and suspension. Rawat has received much flak for his behaviour with the teacher.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/r6EKMbQtt9
— Kavita (@Cavieta) June 28, 2018
In the video, an elderly woman is seen sharing her woes while requesting for transfer. Far from showing sympathy towards the woman, Rawat is seen losing his temper and using rude language. “Is ko suspend karo. (Suspend her immediately.)” Uttara Bahuguna (57), principal of a government primary school in Naugaon area of Uttarkashi district, requested for her transfer as she's been posted there for 25 years. "Before the Uttarkashi village, I was posted in a remote area in Uttarkashi district’s Chinyalisaur. My husband used to take care of my two children, but after his death in August last year there is no one to take care of my children. Also, I am too old to work in remote areas," said Bahuguna in an interview with Indian Express. Rawat is facing a lot of flak on social media for losing his cool with Uttarakhand Congress leaders objecting to the Chief Minister’s “rude behaviour, and lack of patience”.
Reminds one of bygone era when the kings used to say " put him behind the bars". A public servant (?) in a democracy shouldn't be behaving with such arrogance. But this is the sad reality in most Asian countries and you may also find many justifying this. — Whistle Blower (@India4everybody) June 29, 2018
Shame she was pleading at Janata darbar but CM loses cool. That's unfortunate how teachers being disrespected .
— anil pawar (@anilpawar46) June 29, 2018
Being Public representative he should not use such language whatever be matter shame on you. — Abhishek Sarathe (@AbhiSarathe18) June 28, 2018
Abuse of sheer power, what if no one listens for public grievance, simply he can not just say arrest her, to arrest someone a written complaint is must, did he order expressly?
Power has corrupted these netas and BJP will pay the price in 2019.
General public watches behaviour
— Maverick (@ASR1481) June 29, 2018
How arrogant you are @tsrawatbjp , shame on you to deal with a women teacher. People going suspend with few years then you will be in custody — Mohan (@tgmkrishnan) June 28, 2018
Also Watch
-
A Flute Player Who Became Famous For Playing With His Nose
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Sonu Nigam: Raju Hirani is the Reason Why Sanju is Getting All the Praises
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Art to Revive Condition of Government Schools
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Death By WhatsApp: One Message and 24 Murders
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Januzaj Stunner Helps Belgium Beat England
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?
- Salman Khan to Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After 11 Years For Inshallah?
- Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis Remembered in Google Doodle on 125th Birth Anniversary