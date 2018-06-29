GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Uttrakhand CM Insults School Principal and Orders her Arrest Because She 'Dared' to Ask For a Transfer

Chief Minister orders arrest, suspension of school principal for ‘showing disrespect’.

Updated:June 29, 2018, 11:38 AM IST
File photo of Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Politicians in India are often accused of developing a sense of entitlement so massive that they resort to brazen display of arrogance after coming to power.

In the latest edition of such debacles is Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, who exploded at a school principal during BJP's Jannata Darbar in Dehradhun, instructing the police to arrest her immediately and ordered her suspension.





The chief minister ordered the arrest and hurled abuses at the school Principal after she reportedly 'misbehaved' with him.

The video of Rawat publicly insulting the woman teacher has now gone viral.

In the video, an elderly woman is seen sharing her woes while requesting for transfer. Far from showing sympathy towards the woman, Rawat is seen losing his temper and using rude language. “Is ko suspend karo. (Suspend her immediately.)” Uttara Bahuguna (57), principal of a government primary school in Naugaon area of Uttarkashi district, requested for her transfer as she's been posted there for 25 years. "Before the Uttarkashi village, I was posted in a remote area in Uttarkashi district’s Chinyalisaur. My husband used to take care of my two children, but after his death in August last year there is no one to take care of my children. Also, I am too old to work in remote areas," said Bahuguna in an interview with Indian Express. Rawat is facing a lot of flak on social media for losing his cool with Uttarakhand Congress leaders objecting to the Chief Minister’s “rude behaviour, and lack of patience”.















