Uzbekistan to Give $3,000 to Tourists if They Contract Coronavirus Infection During Their Visit

In a bid to woo tourists after the coronavirus lockdown, Uzbekistan is offering $3,000 to visitors in case they contract the infection during their tour. Uzbekistan, with a population of over 33 million, reported minimum Covid-19 casualties after it imposed a swift lockdown.

Now, under the "Safe Travel Guaranteed" campaign, the country is looking ahead to see more tourists as the government will be covering the medical expenses in case a tourist gets infected.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the decree on Tuesday, the Insider reported.

"We want to reassure tourists they can come to Uzbekistan," Sophie Ibbotson, Uzbekistan's tourism ambassador to the UK, was quoted as saying.. "The government is so confident that the new safety and hygiene measures being implemented across the tourism sector will protect tourists from COVID-19 that the president is prepared to put money where his mouth is: If you get COVID-19 on holiday in Uzbekistan, we will compensate you."

To receive the $3,000 from the government, the travelers must explore the country with a local tour guide. Local tour guides, accommodations, and tourist sites are required to receive a government certification from that shows they are following safety and sanitary guidelines.

Uzbekistan has, so far, announced that tourists from low-risk countries, like China, Israel, Japan, and South Korea can visit, while as those from the UK and Europe will be required to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive, according to Lonely Planet.

Earlier in May, the Japanese government had announced that it would cover half the expenses of the people visiting the country in a bid to revive the tourist industry which suffered a setback in the lockdown.

Similarly, the Italian island of Sicily also announced it would pay for half tourists' flights and a third of your hotel costs. Cancun is offering to pay for half of your hotel costs.