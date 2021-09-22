Vaccine Alligators to Eating Pizza on NY Street: Times Brazil Prez Bolsonaro Was a 'Covidiot'

Ahead of his trip to New York and the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro had reportedly admitted in a public speech that he was unvaccinated, claiming to already have antibodies after testing positive for Covid-19 last year. There is a high probability that he might now be thinking it was not one of his brightest decisions as he was forced to eat pizza on a street in New York as per local rules against the unvaccinated.

Brazilian tourism minister Gilson Machado Neto took to Instagram to share some photos of Bolsonaro having a slice of New York pizza along with Brazil’s ministers for health and justice, Marcelo Queiroga and Anderson Torres, and the president of a government-owned financial services firm, Pedro Guimarães. Mayor Bill de Blasio introduced new rules and guidelines according to which, people in New York, as well as tourists, need to be vaccinated with at least one dose and be able to show proof of the same in order get inside restaurants and pubs.

Sharing a screengrab of a news report on Bolsonaro eating pizza, Blasio tagged the South American leader in a tweet on Wednesday and asked him to get vaccinated. The tweet has since then gone viral, with people hailing the NY mayor.

This is not the first time that Bolsonaro has been a “Covidiot". According to Brazilian media, UOL, Bolsonaro, in December last year, had warned those planning to take the Covid-19 vaccine in the country that if they turn into alligators or grow beards post-inoculation, then it is their problem. Bolsonaro was speaking at a public event in Porto Seguro in Brazil. The video of his speech, which had gone viral on social media, was also shared on Twitter by journalist Samuel Pancher. UOL also claimed that Bolsonaro said that if people turn into alligators or if men start speaking in thin voices and women grow beards after taking the Covid-19 vaccine, then it will be their problem because Pfizer will not be liable.

In November last year, reports quoted him saying that he won’t take the coronavirus vaccine and he has every right to refuse it if he wants. He had also repeatedly said that no Brazilian will be forced to take the coronavirus vaccine unless they want to — a decision that put him at odds with the Brazil court. AFP also reported that Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled that people could be “required, but not forced” by civil authorities to be vaccinated.

