1-MIN READ

'Vaccine Ke Side Effects' to 'Jab Na Milegi Dobara', Bollywood Movies Get a Hilarious Twist on Twitter

Desi Twitter users got their creative juices flowing as they gave new twist to movie titles using vaccines.

Twitter is a unique platform. Every other day, a weird trend pops up and we get to how creative netizens are. On Monday, another unique trend popped up with the hashtag #VaccineMovieTitles. As the name suggests, netizens were using the hashtag to give creative twists to movie titles on the lines of vaccines. From ‘Vaccine ke side effects’ to ‘Kabhi Covisheild Kabhi Covaxin’, Twitterati were at its creative best.

According to health ministry data, India crossed a landmark milestone with the highest-ever Covid-19 vaccine daily coverage by administering 69.25 lakh doses till 5 pm on Monday. India’s highest daily vaccination mark was 43 lakh in early April. The highest the country has hit since then is 38.2 lakh inoculations on June 14. A senior government official had told News18 that the daily vaccination level in the country could touch the 50-lakh-mark on Monday for the first time.

first published:June 21, 2021, 18:09 IST