'Vaccine Ke Side Effects' to 'Jab Na Milegi Dobara', Bollywood Movies Get a Hilarious Twist on Twitter

Twitter is a unique platform. Every other day, a weird trend pops up and we get to how creative netizens are. On Monday, another unique trend popped up with the hashtag #VaccineMovieTitles. As the name suggests, netizens were using the hashtag to give creative twists to movie titles on the lines of vaccines. From ‘Vaccine ke side effects’ to ‘Kabhi Covisheild Kabhi Covaxin’, Twitterati were at its creative best.

Few good ones so far:Dose-tana,Vaccine ke side effects,Vaccine na Milegi Dobara2 DosesHun Vaccine Le Chuke Sanam Add more guys, tweet with this hashtag #VaccineMovieTitles — Ashish Jain (@In_Sane_Saint) June 21, 2021

Vaccine 2021 (Scam 1992)How I met my vaccineThe Vaccine (The Office)Big Vaccine Theory#VaccineMovieTitles— Akshat Shah (@akshat_shahh) June 21, 2021

#VaccineMovieTitles The slot is filled (The Sky is Pink) — arko (@oyyarko) June 21, 2021

The Game of VaccinesKyunki Vaccine bhi kabhi Virus thi#VaccineMovieTitles Anxiety, Vaccination ke saath bhi, vaccination ke baad bhi !#vaccinepunchlines — Yash Sarda (@YashSardaCA) June 21, 2021

Vaccine de basanti #VaccineMovieTitles— Govind Kumar (@govindK___10) June 21, 2021

Ek slot ko dekha to aisa laga#VaccineMovieTitles— Shubhada lomate (@shubhada_lomate) June 21, 2021

Slot mil gaya toh vaccine lagwalo, kya pata kal ho na ho.#VaccineMovieTitles— Aryan Kochhar (@aryan_kochhar) June 21, 2021

Vaccine lovers slot paayo ! #VaccineMovieTitles— Ayush and 1k others (@WhoKnowss13) June 21, 2021

Ajab prem ki vaccinated kahani#VaccineMovieTitles— Sanchit Tripathi (@sanchit_hu_main) June 21, 2021

According to health ministry data, India crossed a landmark milestone with the highest-ever Covid-19 vaccine daily coverage by administering 69.25 lakh doses till 5 pm on Monday. India’s highest daily vaccination mark was 43 lakh in early April. The highest the country has hit since then is 38.2 lakh inoculations on June 14. A senior government official had told News18 that the daily vaccination level in the country could touch the 50-lakh-mark on Monday for the first time.

