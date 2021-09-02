Vaccine Skeptic US Podcaster Joe Rogan Tests Positive for Covid-19

The massively popular comedian, podcaster, and MMA commentator, Joe Rogan tested positive for COVID-19. In a video that he posted on his Instagram account, he shares how he felt run down after doing a series of shows in Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Orlando.

Rogan, in the video, explains how he fought the effects of the virus. “I had a headache, and I felt very weary after I returned from the road. Just to be cautious, I separated myself from the family and slept in a different part of the house. I had a fever and was sweating. I knew what was happening,” he said.

Watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CTSsA8wAR2-/?utm_medium=copy_link

According to a New York Times report, Rogan drew scorns with top white house officials when in a conversation with Dave Smith on his massively popular podcast ‘Joe Rogan Experience,’ he suggested that young people shouldn’t take vaccine jabs. He said, “If you’re young, like 21-year-old and you go, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll say No.”

“I don’t think you need to worry about this if you’re healthy and you’re eating right. People are getting worried for something which is not statistically dangerous for young people,” Rogan said in the podcast. When the word caught fire, Rogan retrieved his statement, saying he has no right to issue health advice to people.

After going through a rough Sunday, he took the test, and it came out positive. Rogan, in the video that he shared on Wednesday, said that he feels pretty good. He also listed a bunch of medicines he took after the emergence of the COVID-19 symptoms, which included Ivermectin, Monoclonal antibodies, and Prednisone, all of which are used by doctors as a treatment for the virus. “A heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so easily,” Rogan said in the video.

