'Vaccines Are Forever': Anand Mahindra's Valentine's Day Video with a Covid Twist is Hit Among Netizens

Valentine's Day is always a good time to get creative for the people you love. And while people can be temporary in your life, what stays permanent are vaccines. On this note, a hilarious V-Day advertisement highlighting the importance of vaccination to safeguard your love from coronavirus, has been wining hearts.

The spoof video was originally shared on the American late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live and is a parody ad of Pfizer vaccine, meant to aware people about the vaccination drive. The advertisement describes it as the "one shot at the perfect gift" for valentine day.

The clip shows a couple coming together to share their piece of love on this day. While the man pulls her into a romantic dance move, he slowly proposes her by taking out of blue-coloured ring box. Once the box is open, we see a dose of the vaccine — "One thing she is waiting for, the Covid-19 vaccine..."

You only have one shot at the perfect gift… #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/GocYXZMG0q— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) February 11, 2021

The video soon went viral, well received by netizens. The viral ad was also shared by Indian business tycoon Anand mahindra, who took to Twitter to say, "Hilarious. ⁦@adarpoonawalla you have a readymade advertising brief. Vaccines are forever..."

Hilarious. ⁦@adarpoonawalla⁩ you have a readymade advertising brief. Vaccines are forever... pic.twitter.com/smFjCBTH6l— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2021

The video further urges viewers to "inoculate yourself with COVID-19 vaccine". The hilarious video soon had amusing replies from people, who thought how this is the only ad that makes most sense at a time like this.

Omfg this one got me hard— RH (@richardhuang96) February 12, 2021

That is AWESOME — judy hollinger (@tjhollinger1) February 12, 2021

Skip the flowers and chocolate, all I want for Valentine’s Day is a vaccine. ‍♀️ Pfizer is hot stuff. #valentinesdaygift— Caroline Kautsire (@CarolineKautsi1) February 13, 2021

For this Valentine's day don't just be her somebody be her antibody... get her that covid vaccine from Pfizer‍❤️‍‍❤️— OG Pluto 13-33 (@sir_pluto) February 12, 2021

India had on January 16 launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than a million lives, sunk economies, shuttered businesses, and shattered daily life the world over. It's been 20 days, and the inoculation drive seems to be moving on full throttle.

The government said a total 80,52,454 vaccinations have been carried out till Saturday 6 pm. The second dose of vaccination started on Saturday for those beneficiaries who had completed 28 days since receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Union Health Ministry said that 27 people had died post receiving the vaccination so far, with three deaths reported in the last 24 hours. However, no case if serious or severe adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) or death has been attributable to the vaccination till now, it added.