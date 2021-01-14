News18 Logo

buzz

Vada Pav to Momos: Here's How Desi Twitter Plans to Get the Entire Country 'Vaccinated'
2-MIN READ

Vada Pav to Momos: Here's How Desi Twitter Plans to Get the Entire Country ‘Vaccinated’

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

put the vaccine in memeBefore the drive even starts, Indians on Twitter have come up with a fun way to ensure the vaccine reaches 'everyone' super fast. A new meme trend of 'Put the vaccine in' started on Wednesday after Indians started figuring out if they 'put the vaccine' in certain things, everyone would instantly get it.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

India is beginning its nation-wide vaccine inoculation on January 16. Ahead of the programme launch which will be the world’s largest vaccination drive, India has already practiced dry runs and announced communication with the public on how the process will work.

The first phase of the vaccination will cover 30 crore Indians – three crore healthcare workers and frontline workers and about 27 crore people who are above the age of 50 years and those with associated comorbidities.

Before the drive even starts, Indians on Twitter have come up with a fun way to ensure the vaccine reaches 'everyone' super fast. A new meme trend of 'Put the vaccine in' started on Wednesday after Indians started figuring out if they 'put the vaccine' in certain things, everyone would instantly get it.

From vada pav to rajma chawal, the answer was certain.

Between 2-8 January, all districts of the country went through a dry run for testing vaccination preparedness at least once. These dry runs involved mock vaccination, testing of the Co-Win platform for registrations of beneficiaries and data uploading, microplanning and checking for preparedness of the session sites, where the actual vaccination will take place.


