Vada Pav to Momos: Here's How Desi Twitter Plans to Get the Entire Country ‘Vaccinated’

India is beginning its nation-wide vaccine inoculation on January 16. Ahead of the programme launch which will be the world’s largest vaccination drive, India has already practiced dry runs and announced communication with the public on how the process will work.

The first phase of the vaccination will cover 30 crore Indians – three crore healthcare workers and frontline workers and about 27 crore people who are above the age of 50 years and those with associated comorbidities.

Before the drive even starts, Indians on Twitter have come up with a fun way to ensure the vaccine reaches 'everyone' super fast. A new meme trend of 'Put the vaccine in' started on Wednesday after Indians started figuring out if they 'put the vaccine' in certain things, everyone would instantly get it.

From vada pav to rajma chawal, the answer was certain.

put the vaccine in tarri poha and all of nagpur will get vaccinated in a day — big PP (@uwuxeshaan) January 14, 2021

Put the vaccine in Momos and see entire Delhi vaccinated. — Dwight Snoot (@Nitish_P_) January 13, 2021

Put vaccine in "Rajma - Chawal" and the whole North India get vaccinated within a week. ‍♂️ — ＡＮＳＨＵ (@oggyyyy_17) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in the nose of relatives and they will poke it everywhere. — Neel (@wtfneel) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in a pav and the whole of Mumbai will get vaccinated before noon — N (@n_i_g_a_m) January 12, 2021

Put the vaccine in simping and whole Twitter will get it. — gulabjamun (@why_so_logical) January 13, 2021

Put the #vaccine in Litti Chokha (लिट्टी चोखा) and the whole #Bihar will get vaccinated overnight.......😝 — AB (@abtweet19) January 13, 2021

Put the vaccine in undhiyu and chikki and the entire Gujarat will get vaccinated before 16th Jan 😂 — Khushi 😌 (@Bhaadmejaiye) January 14, 2021

If they put the Vaccine in Pan Masala, Whole of Kanpur Will be vaccinated & the roads will get disinfected too. — Neeru_Reeves (@NrJ_6up74) January 12, 2021

Put the vaccine in the daru and the whole punjab will be vaccinated till the next morning 😏😏 — Puneet Sharma (@iampuneet_9) January 13, 2021

Put the Vaccine in Coffee, Tea and maggi, the entire medical students will get vaccinated before dawn. — Kunnal (@iamnowayfunnyy) January 12, 2021

Between 2-8 January, all districts of the country went through a dry run for testing vaccination preparedness at least once. These dry runs involved mock vaccination, testing of the Co-Win platform for registrations of beneficiaries and data uploading, microplanning and checking for preparedness of the session sites, where the actual vaccination will take place.