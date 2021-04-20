buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»Vadodara Man’s Generous Offer to Deliver Free Food at Doorstep of Covid-19 Patients Goes Viral
2-MIN READ

Vadodara Man’s Generous Offer to Deliver Free Food at Doorstep of Covid-19 Patients Goes Viral

Shubhal Shah has offered to help with free food to to those who are in home quarantine.

Shubhal Shah has offered to help with free food to to those who are in home quarantine.

A social media user on the microblogging platform Twitter has put out a post offering to help in delivering hygienic and free of cost food to anyone who needs it.

Along with the tragedy that it has brought with it, the coronavirus-induced pandemic has also helped in reinstating faith in our fellow human beings. Amid deaths on a daily basis, migrant workers having to walk across the country to job losses everywhere, good Samaritans have stepped up to offer help in whatever way they can, whenever their means allowed them to. A social media user on the microblogging platform Twitter has put out a post offering to help in delivering hygienic and free of cost food(lunch and dinner) to those who have tested positive at their doorstep, free of cost for the entire quarantine period.

The user, Shubhal Shah hails from Vadodara in Gujarat and as such has offered to help locals who will reach out to him through DM(direct messaging) on Twitter upon which he would provide the same.

Mr Shah’s tweet received lots of requests and some individual NGOs even replied saying they wished to join hands to help provide food for those in need. Many also praised Mr Shah for his selfless service to help out those in dire need.

RELATED STORIES

There have been several examples of people coming out to help the less fortunate with supplies during pandemic. Ramu Dosapati’s, a techie from Hyderabad started a ‘Rice ATM’ round-the-clock for people in need and his initiative started providing them with a ration kit comprising rice and few other groceries last year. Many people also eventually joined hands with Ramu to make some contribution.

In Tamil Nadu’s Trichy, Pushparani C and her husband Chandrasekaralso in their own way tried to alleviate some of the troubles for those suffering from the perils of the lockdown. The duo took a bank loan of Rs50,000 and set up a food kiosk where he started serving food for Re 1.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 13, 2021, 13:01 IST