Vadodara Woman Discovers Husband Was a Woman After 8 Years of Marriage, Files FIR

A woman in Vadodara has filed an official complaint against her husband after learning that he has undergone Gender Affirmation Surgery. The couple was married for eight years but the 40-year-old woman alleged that her husband never revealed the truth about his surgery. According to the Times of India, the complaint was registered at the Gotri police station in Vadodara, where the woman accused her husband of unnatural sex and cheating. The FIR complaint also includes the name of his family members, who joined him to hide the fact.

Reportedly, the FIR was filed on Wednesday, wherein the woman revealed that she met her husband through a matrimonial site almost nine years ago. The husband who is a resident of Delhi tied the knot with her back in February 2014. “They got formally married in February 2014 in presence of family members and even went on honeymoon to Kashmir,” said the police. Seemingly, the man refused to consummate their marriage for days but he reportedly continued to make excuses. At the time, the husband claimed that an accident that took place in Russia left him incapable of making sexual intercourse. The officials added, “The man didn’t consummate the marriage and kept giving excuses for many days. When she pressured him, he claimed that an accident that he had suffered while in Russia some years ago rendered him incapable of having sex.”

Back in 2020, the accused went to Kolkata for an operation under the false pretext of undergoing minor surgery. He reportedly told his wife that he wanted bariatric surgery to decrease his obesity and did not divulge further details. The woman alleged that he underwent surgery for implanting male organs in his body. The wife revealed that the husband began building an unnatural sexual relationship with her and also threatened her to keep her mouth shut.

The police continued, “The woman alleged that he began performing unnatural sex with her and also threatened her with dire consequences if she talked about it to anyone.” The inspector of Gotri police station, M K Gurjar, stated that the accused had been detained and brought to Vadodara from Delhi.

