'Face of Real India': Vaishno Devi Shrine is Providing Sehri and Iftari to Quarantined Muslims During Ramzan

In a bid to promote communal harmony, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple has started providing sehri and iftari to Muslims quarantined in Katra, Jammu, during Ramzan.

The move comes amidst the coronavirus crisis, with over 500 Muslims quarantined in Katra's, comes as Muslims around the world await the end of the holy month of Ramzan. In a video shared by Hindustan Times, cooks wearing preparing the meals in large pots and pans to serve those in the quarantine centre. As per the report, the shrine has been serving two meals a day to help Muslims amid the pandemic.

#Watch | Vaishno Devi Shrine prepares sehri, iftari for 500 Muslims amid Ramzan. pic.twitter.com/jPSFWulQzx — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) May 22, 2020

Ashirvad Bhawan was turned into a coronavirus quarantine centre by the shrine body in March, even as the number of cases had just started to spike in India.

As per the CEO of the shrine's board, Ramesh Kumar, the shrine had been providing the traditional sehri and iftari meals all through the holy month of Ramzan, even as the government in Jammu and Kashmir decided to bring back migrant Kashmiris from other states.

As per reports, most of the people quarantined at Ashirvad Bhawan were migrant workers.

Even as Muslims around India are waiting with baited breath for the end of Ramzaan amid the lockdown, many were left stranded in quarantine centres. For many, Ramzan is a time to get closer to God, family and community, but the pandemic has upended those traditions.

The move won the hearts of netizens, many of whom claimed this was the face of real India.