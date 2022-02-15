Love Actually: Two Kidney Recipients from Bengaluru Tie the Knot on Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day has thrown up numerous examples of couples celebrating love. One such example is of a couple from Bengaluru who tied the knot on the day of love. What sets them apart is that both of them are kidney recipients. They faced life-threatening renal problems and overcame them. On Valentine’s Day, they came together to celebrate their love and also highlight the importance of organ donation. A report in The Times of India said that Avinash Shekar and Pavithra Vani, both aged 30, had received kidneys from donors. While a family member had donated a kidney to Avinash, the bride got hers from a cadaver. Avinash’s nephrologist was also present at the wedding.

Dr Sankara Sundar said that the union of two recipient’s is unique as there are many examples of recipients marrying non-recipients. He added that the couple can lead a healthy, happy life. Love blossomed between Avinash and Pavithra when they started working in the same tech park. He told TOI that the couple respects the lives they have got back. He said that people are fearful when it comes to organ donation, and their example can help in raising awareness. The groom has two kidney recipients and three donors in his family. He lost his elder brother to renal failure and he too faced the same. Both his parents are kidney donors. His father donated a kidney to his uncle, while his mother had donated one to him. After his body rejected his mother’s kidney, his aunt gave him one. He has been healthy after that.

In another heartwarming gesture, a man in the US received a kidney from one of his Twitter followers. 53-year old Chris had first started suffering from the ailment in 2009 and started his dialysis. However, when things did not seem to get any better, in a desperate attempt, he took to social media with a tweet that simply said he needed a kidney. Chris did not really have much hope for any response from his tweet but while he was in the movies, nineteen of his followers responded, offering to be tested to see if they were a match. Talking to LadBible, Chris said that he was left surprised when he returned from the film two and a half hours later to see the overwhelming support. “Before I even knew my blood type, people were volunteering theirs and doing all this research," he said.

