Valentine's Day Revenge: Get Roaches Named after Exes, or Litter Trays with their Names

Valentine’s Day is not flowers and chocolates for everyone, especially after a break-up. In order to help process those difficult emotions, a couple of animal care of centres have been coming up with fun projects. In one of them, you can name a cockroach after your ex! In the other, get your ex-lover’s name on a litter tray. The first one is being offered by Hemsley Conservation Centre who will name a roach after an ex for 1.50 pounds.

“The cockroaches are back for 2022! For just £1.50 name a cockroach after an ex this Valentine’s Day and be part of our famous ‘roach board’!"

The cockroaches are back for 2022! For just £1.50 name a cockroach after an ex this Valentine's Day and be part of our famous 'roach board'!https://t.co/HsnmpPdH0p— HCC (@HemsleyCC) January 27, 2022

“We are highlighting these creatures through our ‘name a cockroach programme’ (we think adopt is a little too strong, after all - you probably don’t want to adopt your friend’s ex) to raise money for our projects at the zoo. After your donation you will receive a downloadable certificate and we will include your ex’s name on our roach board which will be revealed on Valentine’s Day!" says their website.

Bristol Animal Rescue Centre has the following offer:

“#ItsNotMeItsPoo Turn poo into pounds this Valentine’s Day! Donate £5 & send us a name & we’ll put them in a litter tray! If you haven’t donated, please do - proceeds go towards caring for animals in need."

#ItsNotMeItsPoo Turn poo into pounds this Valentine’s Day! Donate £5 & send us a name & we’ll put them in a litter tray! If you haven’t donated, please do - proceeds go towards caring for animals in need. Join the fun: https://t.co/Ndq6Hxs7cw https://t.co/1vZRwycX5X pic.twitter.com/BPzNF1MIq1— Bristol Animal Rescue Centre (@Bristol_ARC) February 11, 2022

“Here at Bristol Animal Rescue Centre, we know Valentine’s Day isn’t all hearts and roses for everyone – for some of us, frankly, it’s poo. So this year, we’re asking you to use your heart and turn that poo into pounds for vulnerable animals.

“Fill in the form below and then click to donate £5. You will need to write in the name of the person who has wronged you (first names, initials or nicknames only). We’ll then put their name in a litter tray for our cats to do their business on," says their website.

