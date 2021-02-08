Wasted in Love: New York's Popular Valentine's Day Sewage Plant Tour Package Goes Virtual

Touring a wastewater treatment plant on Valentine’s Day might not seem to be the perfect idea for a date, however, New York’s Newtown Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant virtual tour seems to be the popular pick among couples on the day to celebrate love. An online tour on February 14 from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm EST (February 15 from 3 am to 4 am IST) on Zoom is getting popular among the couples of the city. Priced at $5, the virtual tour will be conducted by the NYC Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Open House New York.

As reported by the New York Post, the tour which used to take place in-person has been taken virtual this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tickets of the tour have started selling on the website of Open House New York. The tour description says that through this virtual tour, viewers will be able to see how the wastewater collected from the homes of over a million New Yorkers and storm drains is cleaned. A recording of the event will also be shared with those who register for it.

The virtual tour will be focussing on the award-winning plan of the lead architect Jim Polshek to treat wastewater. Speaking about the plan, he said that complex engineering feats can also be significant work of architecture.

During the tour, participants will also be learning about why they should not take showers during a rainstorm, issues with flushable wipes and the reason behind the shapes of digester eggs.

Not only these features, the virtual tour also includes a conversation with Alicia West, who is the Director of Public Design Outreach, DEP. Participants will also be able to ask questions and watch a behind-the-scenes video.

As per the report, couples in New York City also have options for many in-person activities on Valentine’s Day. On February 14, couples can visit Edge at 6 am and enjoy the sunrise at the highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere.