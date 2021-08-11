A mixed vegetables and fruits drink, the colour of blood, has been going viral on social media. The concoction called ‘Khooni juice’, which is considered a healthy drink, is being sold by a roadside stall in Haryana’s Faridabad near Bhagat Singh Chowk. The video grabbed attention after it was shared on YouTube by a food vlogging channel named ‘Are you Hungry’.

In the one-minute video, the vendor named Nadim adds a large number of green vegetables, leafy vegetables and fruits to the juice. A few of the ingredients are spinach leaves, coriander leaves, bitter gourd, raw turmeric, orange, carrot, beetroot, gooseberry, black salt and lemon juice.

The video has received over 19,644,871 views on YouTube. One big glass of Khooni juice is Rs 50, while the smaller one costs Rs 20.

