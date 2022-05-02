Van Gogh's Starry Night Paper Replica Made by 300 People Breaks Two World Records in Vietnam

A huge recreation of Vincent Van Gogh’s famous painting, Starry Night, recently bagged, not one, but two Guinness World Records. The mosaic, created by a Massachusetts-based card company called Quilling Card, made the record for the largest quilling paper mosaic ever made. Quilling is an art form where thin strips of paper are rolled and glued onto surfaces such as canvas, card, and paper, among others, to create decorative and crafty shapes. The artform churns out pieces that look three-dimensional. Crafts made out of paper quilling are widely used to decorate cards, gift boxes, and picture frames.

The quilled rendition of Van Gogh’s starry night measured 4.59 metres in length and 5.81 metres in width. The record was attempted in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Ho Chi Minh is the city where the art form of paper quilling originated. The artwork took almost 4000 hours to complete.

The quilling for Starry Night’s rendition was done by the workers of the Quilling Card company. A total of 1,91,948 strips of paper in 18 different colours were used to achieve the feat. The total amount of glue used to stick the rolled strips of paper together was 1.2 kilograms.

The world record-holding artwork was the result of the collaborative efforts of 300 people who quilled together to create the Van Gogh rendition. As a result, the card company bagged the second Guinness World Record title for Most People Quilling Simultaneously.

While the company, Quilling Card, had been creating small cards featuring quilling for a decade, it was quite an opposite project involving a “larger-than-life piece of quilled art.” “Being the record holder for most people quilling at once is meaningful for us. We have made it a priority to continue to train new people in the art of quilling,” said Huong Wolf, CEO, Quilling Card, in a press release, as reported by United Press International.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.