Van Gogh's 'The Starry Night' Used Indian Yellow Pigment Made from Cow Urine in Bihar

The Indian yellow pigment has a long and fraught history that finds an echo in Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘The Starry Night’. The painting is based off a window view from Saint-Paul Asylum, Saint-Rémy, where Van Gogh was lodged. The swirling crescent moon on the top right of the painting used the Indian Yellow in its original form. The painting has been reproduced in so many forms and sizes that its striking genius, painted just a year before Van Gogh’s death, may appear rather commonplace to someone who is not seeking it out. The deep yellow of the moon employed a blend of the rare Indian yellow pigment and zinc yellow, as per ColourLex. As per BBC, the Indian Yellow was created in a curious manner: cows were allegedly restricted to a diet of mango leaves, leaving them almost on the verge of starvation. From such cows’ urine came the rare yellow pigment.

Advertisement

The cruel process was employed in the then- Bengalese city of Monghyr (currently Munger in Bihar), as per BBC, after which the excreta of the beasts was caught in terracotta pots. Clarified over an open flame, filtered and clenched into pigment in the form of powdery ‘piuri’, this pigment was then sold to artists. Recently, on Twitter, The Paperclip traced the origins of the pigment and how it came to be employed in The Starry Night.

As Holi celebrations continue, we retrace the bewildering journey of a color from a Bihar village to one of the world’s most celebrated paintings. A thread (1/n) pic.twitter.com/FhOSeVjvba— The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) March 19, 2022

How did we find the origins of the pigment shrouded in mystery? This post throws some light.

Artists who used the Indian Yellow include ones of the stature of Turner in Angel Standing in the Sun and possibly Sir Joshua Reynolds in The Age of Innocence. In light of the bovine influence that shimmers in these iconic paintings, one might be forced to reevaluate the brilliantly tragic utterance of Van Gogh: “Looking at the stars always makes me dream. Why, I ask myself, shouldn’t the shining dots of the sky be as accessible as the black dots on the map of France? Just as we take the train to get to Tarascon or Rouen, we take death to reach a star."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.