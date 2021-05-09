Varanasi Cop Hailed as 'Good Man' for Feeding Water to Stray Dog from Handpump in Viral Photo

Sometimes even the simplest act of humanity in these tough times of pandemic gives us a moment of happiness. In a heartwarming picture that has gone viral on the internet, a police officer was seen helping a dog in drinking water from a handpump. The police personnel who was on the duty during the night curfew imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi extended help to a thirsty dog.

If a man loves dogs, he is a good man. If dogs love a man, he is a good man.!Incredible Banaras..! pic.twitter.com/Wu4e6KVxdd — Sukirti Madhav Mishra (@SukirtiMadhav) May 7, 2021

IPS officer Sukirti Madhav also shared this photo on his Twitter timeline. Sharing this now-viral picture, Madhav quoted a dialogue from popular web series Paatal Lok and wrote, “If a man loves dogs, he is a good man. If dogs love a man, he is a good man! Incredible Banaras..!”

The picture instantly got viral getting over 15K within hours of being shared online. Users poured their love on the picture and shared their lovely reactions to the tweet. Check out some of the reactions to the post:

Great job..Banaras is amazing..❤️😊— Soumya singh 🇮🇳 (@singhsoumya28) May 7, 2021

Salute you 🙏 sir— राहुल कुमार (@R_K_Shrivastava) May 8, 2021

Sir Banaras ki rag rag mai prem hai…mene graduation ke 4 saal guzare hai banaras mai or in 4 saalo mai banaras esa rooh mai sama gya ki lgta hai mera ghar ho banaras….Har Har Mahadev🙌— ZAID JUNG (@ZAIDJUNG1) May 8, 2021

Great work Sir, salute to you, everyone help like this so no hamper in this situation.— sawan (@sawantinku) May 8, 2021

The picture was originally shared by Twitter handle @policemedinews. In the tweet that was shared along with the picture, the handle requested people to help the police in carrying out their duty in this tough time of the COVID pandemic. The police force is often associated with a tough image and we tend to forget that the personnel carrying out their duty is human with a heart like us.

In another similar heartwarming gesture, a police officer named Shivmangal Sengar from Madhya Pradesh’s Sailana came out to help a little kid. Sengar helped a kid who was trying to sell masks during the restriction. He purchased the masks from the kid and distributed them among tribal people, explaining to them the importance of mask in the fight against COVID-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here