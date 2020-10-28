Varanasi Vendor Who Gave Free Momos to Those Wearing Masks Invites PM Modi to Food Stall

Arvind Maurya, a street food vendor in Varanasi, has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his momo cart in the Durga Kund area in the city.

According to a report by the Times of India, Maurya had utilised the lockdown period to learn how to make different types of momos. And when the restrictions were lifted, he set up a momo and coffee stall. On Tuesday, Maurya became one of the three people who were invited to talk to PM Modi about the SVANidhi scheme.

The PM Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme was launched on June 1 to help street vendors resume their livelihood activities.

Till date, a total of more than 24 lakh applications have been received under the scheme, out of which, more than 12 lakh have been sanctioned and about 5.35 lakh loans disbursed, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Sunday.

While speaking to PM Modi, Maurya said that he had bagged a loan of Rs 10,000 under the scheme and was saving around Rs 700 daily, while earlier he had to buy raw material on credit.

He also spoke about the ease with which the loan was sanctioned and he had also been told that if he managed to pay his installments on time, he would be able to get the loan free of interest.

That is when PM Modi joked and said that no one offered him momos when he went to Varanasi. Responding to this, Maurya invited him to his momo stall. He also said that during the coronavirus pandemic, he has been giving free momos to those who have been wearing masks diligently and maintaining social distance.

Maurya also told TOI that number of customers heading to his stall has increased since his name began appearing in the news about speaking to PM Modi. He said that while he usually keeps his stall open till 9 pm, he has been selling out at 7 pm for the last few days.