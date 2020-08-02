Varanasi Weaver Makes Special Mask for PM Modi with ' Jai Shri Ram' Written on it ahead of Ayodhya Event

Varanasi While most weavers in Uttar Pradesh are busy making masks amid COVID-19 pandemic, Bachcha Lal, a handloom weaver in Varanasi has made a special mask with silk and cotton for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The mask has 'Jai Shri Ram, Ayodhya Pavitra Dham', embroidered on it and will be gifted to the Prime Minister when he comes to Ayodhya for 'bhumi pujan' of the Ram temple on August 5.

The mask, however, is unusually large - it is 72 inches long and 22 inches wide.

The weaver is aware that Modi usually wears a 'gamcha' instead of mask.

"It is a token gift for the Prime Minister and can be used for the deity. After all, almost all deities in Kashi are wearing masks during the pandemic and also to prevent them from pollution," he said.

The mask is made in red and gold and has the bows of Lord Ram embroidered on the corners.

According to Lal, it has taken him over a fortnight to make the mask which will be sent to Ayodhya through the district officials.

Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 after which the construction of the temple will commence.