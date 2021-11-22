Varsity Student in UK Turns Up For 9 AM Lecture With Mattress, Classmates Stunned

For many, getting up early in the morning is not an easy task, especially in winter. Even though most of us set an alarm to wake up on time in the morning to do our respective tasks, at times, it’s too hard to get out of bed. Now, one student who experienced similar feelings of not leaving the bed took the mattress and her duvet to the University classroom. To attend the lecture at 9 am, the student went to the University with a mattress, bedding and dressing gown. The video of the incident has gone viral on TikTok.

A TikTok user Magda posted a video of a student going to attend a 9 am lecture with a mattress because it was too early for her to get up. In the video, which has also been posted on YouTube now, a student can be seen wheeling her mattress in a trolley through the university.

“When you have a 9 am but still want to stay in bed,” Magda captioned the video, posting it on TikTok. She posted the video with hashtags like — #uni and #lboro - the latter suggesting the hilarious incident that took place at Loughborough University in Leicestershire.

In the video, it can be seen that the student is dressed in a white gown and a pair of sunglasses. The unnamed student enters the building with a supermarket trolley containing the contents of her bedroom. She walks confidently to the lecture hall and makes herself right at home. She sets the mattress and pillows up on a long desk to get into bed.

Other students who turned up to attend the lecture pause at the door briefly. They look confused on seeing the lecture hall becoming a bedroom.

The video ends with the student throwing a peace sign with her fingers while laying on the mattress among textbooks.

