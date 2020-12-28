Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1's IMDb Ratings are So Bad, 'Himmatwala' Seems Like a Work of Art

Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan may have become the most-watched film on an OTT platform in India in the first 24 hours of its release on Amazon Prime Video but it has also managed to top the chart of least-rated Bollywood movies of all time.

At the time of writing this, the remake of 1995 movie starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda, has a rating of 1.4 on IMDb, placing it just below 2020's Sadak 2 that has a score of 1.1 on the website. Coolie No 1 has been rated 1 (out of 10) by more than 15K users.

With this, Varun-Sara's Coolie No 1 is currently tied with KRK's Deshdrohi (1.4), while 2013's Himmatwala starring Ajay Devgn is rated at 1.7. Salman Khan's widely-panned Race 3 from 2018 has a rating of 1.9.

So what went wrong?

"Dhawan’s films such as Aankhen, Shola Aur Shabnam, Coolie No 1, Judwaa, Hero No 1, were mostly those middle class poor guy-rich girl type of stories that made us notice the simplicity of the idea and their fun execution. Unfortunately, nothing similar can be said about Dhawan’s latest—Coolie No 1 remake—featuring his son Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. It’s tiring and irritating to see Dhawan senior losing his touch and presenting a half-baked product that has nothing to call its own, other than a couple of unremarkable oneliners and surprisingly tacky makeup," Rohit Vats wrote while reviewing the remake for News18.

2 minutes silence for those who were saying coolie no. 1 going to be superhit... @HarshSh69487726 😂😂😂😂 IMDb 1.4/10 #ripphysics #CoolieNo1Review pic.twitter.com/Edns8RKNjt — Nikhil Verma (@iamnik0806) December 26, 2020

It doesn't help much that a particular scene from the movie defying all laws of physics was a topic of hot discussion on Twitter after the movie's release.

It shows Raju (Varun Dhawan) rescuing a kid, who is in the way of a moving train that is coming from behind. The power-packed action sequence has Varun plunging into action — first by running faster than the train, sprinting on its coaches, then making it safely to the track to rescue to the child.

Earlier this year, Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Sadak 2, a sequel of 1991's Sadak, came along featuring the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor.

With the ongoing uproar of nepotism and favouritism debate that has engulfed the Hindi film industry, Sadak 2's fate was more or less sealed after its trailer became the second-most disliked video in the history of YouTube.