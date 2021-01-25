Varun Dhawan's Fan Arrives at Actor's Wedding Venue with Handmade Sketches in Mumbai

The first Bollywood wedding of the year took place on Sunday in Alibaug where Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood friend Natasha Dalal. While the venue was crowded with people, fans and media persons, one particular man stood out to be the most ardent fan of Dhawan.

A fan arrived all the way from Mumbai's Prabhadevi area to Alibaug with handmade sketches for the actor.

The fan, who identified himself as Shubham has been a passionate fan of the actor for the past eight years, reports ANI.

However, amid all the crowd and business at the venue, Shubham couldn't meet his dream.

The young man expressed that he is not disappointed due to this, and would try meeting him again some other time.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding LIVE Updates: First Pics from the Marriage are Here

Varun has been dating Natasha for many years now. The two are childhood sweethearts. But the actor has always kept his personal life relatively low-key. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha.

The Dhawans had blocked the entire resort facing the beach in Alibaug and planned a grand yet restricted wedding ceremony. The wedding functions extending over three days began from January 22 with guests following the bio bubble protocol. The guests list included immediate family members of the couple along with close friends and industry colleagues.

There was a strict no-phone policy in place for all the wedding functions. The wedding took place at The Mansion House on Sunday which will be followed by a reception on January 26.

ALSO READ : Varun-Natasha's Wedding Pics Go Viral, Here's How Bollywood Congratulated Newlyweds

This was reportedly the first Bollywood wedding of the year. The couple made their first appearance as a married couple amid flashing lights of the paparazzi. As usual, they were showered with love and wishes from the movie industry, with the celebs pouring their blessings to the newly married couple. First among those was Varun’s first director, Karan Johar who launched him in the industry in 2012 with Student of the Year.

Taking to Instagram, the director-producer shared the pictures from the wedding and wrote a heartfelt note for Varun and Natasha. Karan wrote that he is filled with a multitude of emotions and memories. He described Varun’s journey from being his assistant at My Name is Khan to finally making his debut in 2012 as the lead. The director also mentioned that he has observed Varun’s determined sincerity and how hilarious he can be, even unintentionally.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No. 1 along with Sara Ali Khan. The film was directed by David Dhawan. He is currently shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo.