English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Thakur and Other Comedians Have Parted Ways From SnG Comedy Over 'Creative Differences'
Schitzengiggles Comedy, popularly known as SnG Comedy, is no more a comedy collective, Varun Thakur revealed in a tweet.
Image credits: SnG Comedy / Facebook page
Loading...
Desi comedy fans, here's some bad news. Schitzengiggles Comedy, popularly known as SnG Comedy, is no longer a comedy collective, Varun Thakur has revealed in a tweet.
As the post by the stand-up comedian suggests, Aadar Malik, Neville Shah, Varun Thakur, and Kautuk Srivastava have parted ways from the group, leaving just Karan Talwar, who will now be the sole comedian running the show.
Citing creative differences, Varun explained what led to the split up.
"We all agreed that SnG needed new content. We differed on the intention and nature of this content. Karan had a bunch of ideas that we didn't like. Karan also decided that he would take full control over the functioning of the channel," he wrote.
He added that the decisions weren't being taken as a collective and how "one member shouldn't get to make creative decisions for the rest of the members."
Varun and the other comedians also 'chose' friendship over a legal contract for the content that has been produced for SnG so far. Meaning that none of the comedians have rights over the content that has been put up on SnG channels.
"We had written a lot of stuff for SnG but we didn't write the most important one: the contract. We had given a lot of our best work to a channel over which we had no legal ownership. Why? Because we're stupid and naive and we thought that friendship was as good a contract as any. Turns out, it's not legally binding at all."
The tweet also informed the audiences that the four comedians have not been associated with any video, social media post or piece of content that has been put up on the channel during the last two months, and will not be involved in any work that SnG puts out in the future either.
But there's still some good news for fans of the popular Big Question podcast. Aadar, Neville, Varun, and Kautuk will be returning with an all-new podcast, the tweet read.
SnG Comedy has gained popularity for its sharp sketches, stand-up and improv comedy, and podcast videos.
As the post by the stand-up comedian suggests, Aadar Malik, Neville Shah, Varun Thakur, and Kautuk Srivastava have parted ways from the group, leaving just Karan Talwar, who will now be the sole comedian running the show.
Citing creative differences, Varun explained what led to the split up.
"We all agreed that SnG needed new content. We differed on the intention and nature of this content. Karan had a bunch of ideas that we didn't like. Karan also decided that he would take full control over the functioning of the channel," he wrote.
He added that the decisions weren't being taken as a collective and how "one member shouldn't get to make creative decisions for the rest of the members."
Varun and the other comedians also 'chose' friendship over a legal contract for the content that has been produced for SnG so far. Meaning that none of the comedians have rights over the content that has been put up on SnG channels.
"We had written a lot of stuff for SnG but we didn't write the most important one: the contract. We had given a lot of our best work to a channel over which we had no legal ownership. Why? Because we're stupid and naive and we thought that friendship was as good a contract as any. Turns out, it's not legally binding at all."
Goodbye, SnG. pic.twitter.com/CHraUFxV7s— Varun Thakur (@VarunmThakur) January 10, 2019
The tweet also informed the audiences that the four comedians have not been associated with any video, social media post or piece of content that has been put up on the channel during the last two months, and will not be involved in any work that SnG puts out in the future either.
But there's still some good news for fans of the popular Big Question podcast. Aadar, Neville, Varun, and Kautuk will be returning with an all-new podcast, the tweet read.
SnG Comedy has gained popularity for its sharp sketches, stand-up and improv comedy, and podcast videos.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- Inside Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Aaliyah’s 18th Birthday Party, See Photos, Videos
- Sushant Singh Rajput: I was One of the Intentional and Strategic Casualties of #MeToo Movement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results