Varun Thakur and Other Comedians Have Parted Ways From SnG Comedy Over 'Creative Differences'

Desi comedy fans, here's some bad news. Schitzengiggles Comedy, popularly known as SnG Comedy, is no longer a comedy collective, Varun Thakur has revealed in a tweet.As the post by the stand-up comedian suggests, Aadar Malik, Neville Shah, Varun Thakur, and Kautuk Srivastava have parted ways from the group, leaving just Karan Talwar, who will now be the sole comedian running the show.Citing creative differences, Varun explained what led to the split up."We all agreed that SnG needed new content. We differed on the intention and nature of this content. Karan had a bunch of ideas that we didn't like. Karan also decided that he would take full control over the functioning of the channel," he wrote.He added that the decisions weren't being taken as a collective and how "one member shouldn't get to make creative decisions for the rest of the members."Varun and the other comedians also 'chose' friendship over a legal contract for the content that has been produced for SnG so far. Meaning that none of the comedians have rights over the content that has been put up on SnG channels."We had written a lot of stuff for SnG but we didn't write the most important one: the contract. We had given a lot of our best work to a channel over which we had no legal ownership. Why? Because we're stupid and naive and we thought that friendship was as good a contract as any. Turns out, it's not legally binding at all."The tweet also informed the audiences that the four comedians have not been associated with any video, social media post or piece of content that has been put up on the channel during the last two months, and will not be involved in any work that SnG puts out in the future either.But there's still some good news for fans of the popular Big Question podcast. Aadar, Neville, Varun, and Kautuk will be returning with an all-new podcast, the tweet read.SnG Comedy has gained popularity for its sharp sketches, stand-up and improv comedy, and podcast videos.