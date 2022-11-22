Vatican City to Bulgaria, Countries With No Indian Diaspora

Can you name a country with zero Indian diasporas? You might be thinking that Indians are almost everywhere. As per a notification from the Ministry of External Affairs, there are 210 countries with an Indian diaspora. The United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Argentina, France, Brazil, South Africa, Costa Rica, etc. are among the total recognised 196 countries. This includes Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), People of Indian Origins(PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI).

There are also places with Indian diaspora you might not have thought of, such as Aruba, Belize, Benin, Bonaire, Cape Verde Islands, Curacao, Malawi, Nauru and Samoa. Hence, there are 32 million NRIs and OCIs residing outside India. This makes India the largest diaspora population in the world, with 18 million people from the country living outside their homeland, as per the UN report 2020.

However, there are countries with no Indian diaspora. Let’s take a look at some of them:

Vatican City

Vatican City, the smallest country in the world, is surrounded by the city of Rome. Millions of active Roman Catholics around the world have their spiritual home in Vatican City.

San Marino

The Republic of San Marino is officially known as an enclaved country surrounded by Italy with a population of roughly 3,35,620 and no Indians residents.

Tuvalu

Tuvalu is a group of islands in the Pacific Ocean, northeast of Australia, that was formerly known as the Ellice Islands. On the main island, there are barely 10,000 residents.

Pakistan

As strange as it may seem, there aren’t any Indians living in Pakistan, according to official figures. Also, it must be noted that prisoners and diplomats are not included in this figure because it only includes NRIs and PIOs.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria, which is in the southeast region of the Balkans, has a varied landscape. The Danube River serves as the country’s northern boundary. In contrast, the country’s south is dominated by highlands and raised plains.

