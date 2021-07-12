'Vax That Thang Up': Remix of 21-year-old Song is the New Vaccine Anthem

Popular party anthem pre-pandemic, rapper Future’s song ‘Mask Off’ did not age well. A 22-year-old song, however, has absolutely understood the assignment. In 1999, New Orleans rapper Juvenile’s released his biggest hit record ‘Back That Thang Up.’ The song was Juvenile’s biggest hit single until the release of “Slow Motion" in 2004, which peaked at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Back That Azz Up which peaked at #19 on the same chart. 21 years later, the song has been revamped to be ‘Vax that thang up’ and it has passed the vibe check. In July this year, the YouTube channel for BLK, a dating app created for Black singles, released the video for ‘Vax That Thang Up’ which had Lil Wayne, the collaborator of the original song giving new lyrics remixed dance anthem.

The original background score and music from Back That Thang Up remaining mostly intact, the song features catchy new lyrics: “Before you find a date, yeah, you gotta wait, yeah / Gotta go vaccinate yeah, get it straight, yeah."

In the song’s second verse, Mannie Fresh adds: “Girl, you can be the queen, aftеr quarantine / We can meet up at the spot and we can do the thing,” while Mia X counsels the ladies: “If you wanna get sticky and hot / Go, go, go, go get the shot.”

Since being posted just 4 days ago, the video has over 2.7 million views on YouTube, unofficially becoming the vaccine anthem.

It also got a wave of support.

Me fully vaccinated in the club when ‘Vax that thang up’ comes on pic.twitter.com/fEFbcf90v3— Trang (@traaang) July 7, 2021

“Vax that thang up” is the wildest song I’ve ever heard in my life, they trying everything lmao..— Clarence White (@clarencenyc) July 11, 2021

For Future’s 2017 song, ‘Mask Off,’ people are still waiting for a time when it’ll be 100% safe to have them off, whenever the pandemic ends. Till then, you gotta ‘vax that thang.’

