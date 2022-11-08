Vecna's Iconic 'Creel House' From Stranger Things Up For Sale For $1.5 Million

Are you a fan of Stranger Things? We have some good news incoming. You have an opportunity to buy the mysterious and creepy childhood home of chief antagonist Vecna. Yes, you read it right. The 6,000-square-foot property is officially on the market for $1.5 million (over 12 crores) in the United States.

The palatial home is located in Georgia. The 140-year-old mansion, as per the listing, was built in 1882 by Colonel Hamilton Yancey. It has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Not to miss the guest house – constructed in the same gothic style – behind the main house. “In a Stranger turn of events, the iconic “Creel House” can be yours!” the listing read

The current owners of the residence are a married couple Shane Fatland, and Bryan Schreier, as reported by CNBC. The duo bought the property in 2019 for $350,000 (over 2 crores) and put more than $500,000 (over 4 crores) into renovating and restoring the house to its original Victorian glory with a modern touch.

Fatland and Schreier shared that during the renovation, they retained many original details, including the intricate handcrafted built-in bookshelves, cabinetry, and large, layered mouldings. The house also has an antique wall safe and a unique cast iron urinal. The couple has also given a few modern twists to the property as well. For instance, the renovated kitchen, features all new appliances, custom cabinetry, and a 15-foot-island draped in black marble.

Meanwhile, for the unaware, Netflix’s hit sci-fi horror series Stranger Things showcased Vecna’s character starting off as a regular boy named Henry Creel. The show also documented his upbringing in the Creel home through flashbacks. He eventually learns about his psychokinetic powers and uses them to hurt and kill his mother and sister. The house plays a significant role as it is the place where Vecna established his lair.

