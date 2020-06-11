BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Vegas is Back': Video of Gambling Enthusiast Smoking Through Face Mask in Casino Goes Viral

'Vegas is back in full-swing' | Image credit: Twitter

'Vegas is back in full-swing' | Image credit: Twitter

The incident occurred at a casino in Las Vegas as Nevada eased lockdown to allow tourists again, even as coronavirus cases continued to spike,

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 11, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
Share this:

As the world is slowly inching back towards normalcy post the coronavirus lockdown, a video of a gambler wearing a mask while smoking in Las Vegas in the United States is cheering social media up.

As states and countries eased lockdown regulations, many such as the state of Nevada opened up to tourists. However, a video of a man who had braved COVID-19 to sit at a Vegas casino and smoke even as he wore a mask is bringing cheer to netizens. The man can be seen sticking a cigarette to the side of his mask and lighting it before inhaling a puff. He goes on to temporarily move the mask off his face without entirely taking it off in order to let out the smoke.

While some tagged the man as a stupid "covidiot", others found the video hilarious.

The last person to go viral for smoking while wearing a mask since the start of the coronavirus pandemic was Hollywood actor Ben Affleck. The 'Bat Man' actor was roundly trolled after images of him smoking through a face mask went viral in April.

Meanwhile, the tally of total cases of coronavirus has crossed 2.4 million in the United States with over 1.5 lakh deaths.


Share this:
Next Story