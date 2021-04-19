buzz

Vegetable Seller's Son Offering Help amid Covid-19 Crisis Proves There's 'No Scale to Measure Empathy'
3-MIN READ

Vegetable Seller’s Son Offering Help amid Covid-19 Crisis Proves There's 'No Scale to Measure Empathy'

Twitter has become a medium for people to seek/provide help regarding medicine supply, oxygen supplies, injections, information on hospital beds and more.

Doctors have been sharing inspiring conversations where people from all walks, especially those with modest means of income have been seeking out anyone who needs their help.

As coronavirus continues to inflict hardships on people everywhere with the situation turning grim for several states in the country, good samaritans are leaving their mark trying to help out those who need them the most. Social media has always been a platform used for spreading the word on a lot of topics and issues that require assistance but with covid-19 cases surging, Twitter has turned into a medium for so many people to come out and seek/provide help regarding medicine supply, oxygen supplies, injections, information on hospital beds and more. Many are even reaching out to the twitterati, volunteering to provide groceries, medicines or anything they might need.

Among them, many of these kind-hearted samaritans are those who themselves have a not-so-privileged means of livelihood. One Dr Snehil Mishra, a cardiologist with the Hinduja Hospital Khar recently took to Twitter to post a message he received from the son of a patient of his, a vegetable seller who wanted to lend a helping hand to manage hospital ventilator or medicine costs for anyone who might need it.

Dr Mishra posted a screenshot of the message he received from the man on April 17 and his tweet went viral with over 12,000 likes and several replies.

He also added that “It is silent heroes like these who have pulled our nation forward. Politicians only know how to take credit for the good and put blame on others for the bad."

Check out a few replies:

Several people also commented on the post requesting Dr Mishra to share details of any initiative he might have where they can contribute to help others after being inspired by the fellow, to which Dr Mishra replied that even though he doesn’t have a structured system for the same, he will let them know in the future. This boy had inspired me too.

This young fellow hasn’t been the first one to have warmed netizens’ collective hearts with his wonderful gesture. People associated with the healthcare sectors have been sharing such beautiful and inspiring conversations where people from all walks, especially those with modest means of income have been seeking out anyone who needs their help. One Dr Saurabh Tiwari, an anesthesiologist, Critical Care and pain management specialist based in New Delhi shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with a local aluminium door maker who wished to buy a ventilator for anyone who might need it.

Many users replied to Dr Tiwari’s tweet and said they wished to contribute too and praised the man’s big-hearted gesture.

Initiatives from individuals and groups have been aplenty ever since the pandemic started last year. From the beginning of the week, many on social media including actors, politicians, comedians, influencers and even ordinary social media users have been using the platforms to spread awareness about the availability of plasma, connecting patients with donors, arranging Remdesivir doses for patients, putting them in touch with emergency services such as ambulances and more.

first published:April 19, 2021, 09:59 IST