Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Vegetable Vendor's Daughter Who Topped Aeroscience Exam Calls ISRO Chief K Sivan Her Inspiration

Lalitha is a first generation graduate and her family has been selling vegetables at the Nehru Market in Hiriyur town near Chitradurga for years now.

News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vegetable Vendor's Daughter Who Topped Aeroscience Exam Calls ISRO Chief K Sivan Her Inspiration
Photo: Twitter (The Web Next News)/ News Karnataka

22-year-old R Lalitha, the daughter of a vegetable vendor has surpassed all odds to score the highest marks in the Aeronautical Engineering course at the Vishvesvaraiah Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka.

Lalitha is a first generation graduate and her family has been selling vegetables at the Nehru Market in Hiriyur town near Chitradurga for years now. After weeks of tireless hard work, Lalitha has managed to score a brilliant 9.7 percentile in the exam.

News Karnataka reports that Lalitha would wake up in the wee hours of the morning everyday and assist her parents as they sold vegetables in the market. She would study in between sales before heading off to college, East West College of Engineering in Bengaluru.

Despite such hardships, it was pursuit of knowledge which kept her going. The results, which came out on February 1, took her and her family by surprise. She also scored a remarkable 707 in her GATE examination.

Lalitha will also be receiving a gold medal from her university vice-chancellor for her feat. She has stated that she doesn't want to go abroad and wants to work here. She also said that ISRO chief K Sivan had been a major influence on her and that that is where she wants to work.

After news of her achievements went viral, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi also tweeted congratulatory messages for her:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram