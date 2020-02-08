Vegetable Vendor's Daughter Who Topped Aeroscience Exam Calls ISRO Chief K Sivan Her Inspiration

22-year-old R Lalitha, the daughter of a vegetable vendor has surpassed all odds to score the highest marks in the Aeronautical Engineering course at the Vishvesvaraiah Technological University (VTU) in Karnataka.

Lalitha is a first generation graduate and her family has been selling vegetables at the Nehru Market in Hiriyur town near Chitradurga for years now. After weeks of tireless hard work, Lalitha has managed to score a brilliant 9.7 percentile in the exam.

News Karnataka reports that Lalitha would wake up in the wee hours of the morning everyday and assist her parents as they sold vegetables in the market. She would study in between sales before heading off to college, East West College of Engineering in Bengaluru.

Karnataka: Vegetable Vendor's 22-Year-Old Daughter Tops Aero-Science Exam https://t.co/wVTxK5qVpx pic.twitter.com/GMPO78dcdF — The Web Next News (@TWNEXTNEWS) February 7, 2020

Despite such hardships, it was pursuit of knowledge which kept her going. The results, which came out on February 1, took her and her family by surprise. She also scored a remarkable 707 in her GATE examination.

Lalitha will also be receiving a gold medal from her university vice-chancellor for her feat. She has stated that she doesn't want to go abroad and wants to work here. She also said that ISRO chief K Sivan had been a major influence on her and that that is where she wants to work.

After news of her achievements went viral, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi also tweeted congratulatory messages for her:

Bravo, dear Lalitha beti! You and your parents are true inspiration. Chase your dream with same determination and self confidence. @thebetterindia https://t.co/HjteWMAcpt — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) February 8, 2020

