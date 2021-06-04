Vegetarian for 45 Years Accidentally Eats Meat after McDonald's Serves Chicken Instead of Veg Burger

Fast food counters can often goof up your order. But for a vegetarian woman who hadn’t eaten meat for 45 years, the goof-up turned out to be rather unpleasant after she accidentally ended up eating a chicken burger that she was served at a McDonalds’ drive through in the United Kingdom, despite ordering a veggie burger.

Gloucestershire resident Louise Davies had been a devout vegetarian for nearly 45 years. The 50-year-old received the shock of her life, however, when she accidentally bit into a meat burger pattie at a local McDonald’s drive-through outlet. Davies had ordered a Vegetable Deluxe McDonalds’ burger but for her and her 11-year-old daughter. But instead, she was given a chicken burger.

Davies immediately understood that the burger did not contain the vegetarian ‘goujons’ as promised but instead contained a chicken pattie. Not having eaten meat in over four decades, the taste of it made Davies vomit instantly.

Following the outrage, McDonald’s has apologized for its mistake and said it would investigate the incident, admitting, “This was simply not good enough," Daily Mail reported.

The vegetable Deluxe burger ordered by Louis should contain two pepper and Pesto Veggie Goujons, but here Louise said she got an awful shock after recognizing that the vegetable burger contains chicken.

“I immediately was sick because I haven’t eaten meat in over 40 years. The texture and everything, I just had to rush to the toilet," Davies said. Adding to that Davies said that she didn’t actually eat it, when she bit a single piece she instantly felt nauseous and ran to the toilet.

