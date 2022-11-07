Vendor's Bizarre 'Chai ice-cream' Recipe Leaves Internet Miffed

A cup of chai or tea can make or break a person’s day. It is not just any other drink but an emotion for Indians. A food vendor has experimented with the recipe by mixing the hot drink with ice cream to novel ‘Chai ice-cream’. And we are not sure how to react to that. The video of the bizarre tea-ice-cream recipe has gone viral, leaving umpteen chai lovers disgusted. In the clip, the vendor can be seen pouring a cup of tea on the ice cream-making platform.

In the next step, he uses two small cups of what appears to be milk and some kind of coco syrup. After mixing the ingredients, the vendor once again adds a dash of chocolate syrup. Continuing to mash all the ingredients together, he lays it out in proper proportion to freeze it for a couple of minutes, before scraping it out from the platform in the form of ice cream. Watch the viral video here:

The experimental chai ice cream has left many shocked and even disgusted. The traditional chai recipe can vary from family to family and town-to-town, hence there isn’t a single method that defines the correct way of preparing the hot drink, but the idea of converting it into ice cream has not

Ever since its release, the clip has amassed over 8 lakh likes along with thousands of comments on Facebook. A user commented, “Nowadays people do anything, and they think they can sell it and make money nonsense,” another added, “Chai and ice cream both destroyed successfully.” One more joked, “Please make tandoori chicken and chilli chicken ice cream.” Meanwhile, a user suggested the vendor to use Harpic in his recipe next.

Though the recipe of tea varies across cultures, continents, and families, the basic ingredients of preparing Indian tea usually consist of tea mixed with spices including cardamom, ginger, clover, cinnamon, and black peppercorns. The tea mixture is boiled with water and milk and then sweetened with sugar, honey, or jaggery.

