Venezuelan Amputee Dancer's Graceful Performance is Leaving Internet Spellbound and Inspired

It is true that nobody can stop you if you are determined. If you don’t believe it, then you need to take a good look at the story of this beautiful dancer. After losing a limb in a fateful accident, Andreyna Hernandez decided to give her life another chance. She proved that those who want to achieve the impossible should never stop working hard. Hernandez, from Venezuela, could have given up when the going got tough, but instead, she became a living inspiration for millions with her perseverance.

The loss of her leg just could not stop her from mesmerising the audience with her brilliant dancing skills. Hernandez has captivated the internet with her electrifying salsa routine. Videos of the act have gone viral across social media platforms ever since the Venezuelan dancer shared it on her official Instagram handle. Hernandez lost her limb in an accident five years ago. Recently, she performed at the same place where she met with her accident and recorded a routine with her partner, Robert Terán.

She can be seen thoroughly enjoying herself as the talented performer moves gracefully with twirls and a huge smile on her face. Moving effortlessly with her partner, she amazed the spectators with her poise and charm. While sharing the video on Instagram, she mentioned that it is from their participation at the Social Dance festival, at the Salsa Casino. She also spoke about how emotional it was, as the cultural activity was hosted at the very spot of her accident.

The video has garnered more than 31,658 views, over 4,350 likes and several reactions. It got a lot of appreciation from netizens who were left inspired. Most claimed that such was her sheer confidence and grace that they hardly noticed she was missing a leg.

This isn’t the first time the dancer has created waves on the internet. Hernandez, in the last couple of years, has managed to spread positivity and motivate people dealing with disability by talking about her struggles. Mother of two, Hernandez, along with Terán, runs a dance academy in Venezuela.

