Venezuelan Artist and His Dog Become Internet Sensations after their 'Statue Act' Went Viral

gente e esse dog que se finge de estátua junto com o dono meu deus pic.twitter.com/ObylcvTTiq — klebinho dos teclãdos (@kaliel) May 17, 2019

An artist and his dog have become Internet stars after a video showing them performing in tandem for an act went viral on social media.Venezuelan immigrant Yorge Luís Ruiz has been performing in Brazil for four years now, and his little dog 'Jaspe' is an integral part of his performances, according to media reports."We thank you very much, we thank every day the Brazilian people for enjoying our work, that dog. We're speechless with all the comments I'm getting now," Ruiz said in an Instagram story, overwhelmed by the overnight fame and love.In the 30-second long clip, which has been viewed over several million times on Twitter and Facebook, Ruiz is seen outside the Ceará State Secretariat of Culture in Fortaleza, posing as a statue of a fisherman kissing his dog. The dog perfectly plays its part and comes back to life as soon as Ruiz breaks character to collect some tips.The video posted earlier this week on Twitter has drawn the duo immense praise, with several recommending an Oscar for the little pooch.Ruiz has clarified that he did not train his dog for the performances. Ruiz said since he couldn't leave the dog alone in the house when he was out, he started to take her along "ever since she was little, and she got used to it."Ruiz has dismissed accusations of abusing the dog, saying the animal had gotten used to the act.He said it was sad that some people were accusing him of abusing or drugging the dog without even ever having met him.