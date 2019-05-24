Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Venezuelan Artist and His Dog Become Internet Sensations after their 'Statue Act' Went Viral

Venezuelan immigrant Yorge Luís Ruiz has been performing in Brazil for four years now, and his little dog ‘Jaspe’ is an integral part of his performances, according to media reports.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Venezuelan Artist and His Dog Become Internet Sensations after their 'Statue Act' Went Viral
Venezuelan immigrant artist with his performing dog | Image credit: Twitter
An artist and his dog have become Internet stars after a video showing them performing in tandem for an act went viral on social media.

Venezuelan immigrant Yorge Luís Ruiz has been performing in Brazil for four years now, and his little dog ‘Jaspe’ is an integral part of his performances, according to media reports.

“We thank you very much, we thank every day the Brazilian people for enjoying our work, that dog. We’re speechless with all the comments I’m getting now,” Ruiz said in an Instagram story, overwhelmed by the overnight fame and love.

In the 30-second long clip, which has been viewed over several million times on Twitter and Facebook, Ruiz is seen outside the Ceará State Secretariat of Culture in Fortaleza, posing as a statue of a fisherman kissing his dog. The dog perfectly plays its part and comes back to life as soon as Ruiz breaks character to collect some tips.

The video posted earlier this week on Twitter has drawn the duo immense praise, with several recommending an Oscar for the little pooch.



Ruiz has clarified that he did not train his dog for the performances. Ruiz said since he couldn’t leave the dog alone in the house when he was out, he started to take her along “ever since she was little, and she got used to it.”
Ruiz has dismissed accusations of abusing the dog, saying the animal had gotten used to the act.

He said it was sad that some people were accusing him of abusing or drugging the dog without even ever having met him.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram