Venezuelan Patient Dies Days After Surgeons Forget Scissors Inside His Stomach

Patients put their trust in doctors whenever they take up medication or undergo surgery. Well, now it looks like one has to rethink such decisions. A patient in Venezuela succumbed to injuries after surgeons, while doing the operation, forgot a pair of scissors inside his stomach. Following outrage from the deceased patient’s family, a medic from the hospital announced via Twitter that his colleagues, who had performed the surgery, were released after being implicated in the man’s death.

Ivan Chavez visited the University Hospital of Maracaibo, in Venezuela, for a stomach operation, The Mirror reported. The operation for inflamed diverticula was initially a success but soon after the operation, he began to experience abdominal pain.

The condition worsened and he faced difficulty in eating and using the bathroom. Doctors prescribed him different treatments, but the discomfort failed to subside. Following this, the medical staff, four days after the operation, performed an X-ray which revealed that the surgeons left a pair of scissors in his stomach.

The patient went through emergency surgery to get the scissors out., Unfortunately, five days later the second surgery, Chavez passed away, with his family blaming negligent surgeons.

Local news outlets reported that a medic from the hospital, doctor Freddy Pachano Arenas announced on Twitter that his colleagues, Gerardo Nunez and Luis Gomez, who performed the surgery, were released after being implicated in the man’s death.

The doctor claimed that it is “impossible to blame someone for intentional homicide in an act that seeks to save the life of a human being”.

The doctor claims that Chavez’s death was not caused by the instrument, which was left behind during the surgery. On the other hand, the deceased’s family claims that medics kept his true condition under the wraps and were trying to pretend everything has gone well without a hitch.

