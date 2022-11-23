Venezuelan Soccer Player Bursting Into Tears on Spotting Grandma in Stands is All Hearts

The bond between the grandparents and their grandchildren is indescribable! ‘Some things can’t be put into words’ and this sweet relationship bases the claim. But doesn’t the bond get even more precious and stronger when they stay apart and realise its real essence?

Such is the case of the Venezuelan soccer player who couldn’t stop tears from rolling down his cheeks when he found his grandma in the stands. Video of the heartwarming occurrence went viral on social media as users couldn’t stop admiring the cute moments that were captured on the football field. The joy of meeting your loved ones after a long time is so special and one can make that through this footballer’s reactions.

The clip was shared by Good News Movement that featured the emotional moments of the Venezuelan soccer player who played professionally in Portugal. In a minutes video, the footballer, reportedly the goalkeeper, could be spotted moving towards the stands to greet the fans who cheered for him while he was with his teammates at the ground.

While he simply went closer to the viewers, he found someone familiar amongst them and moved closer to find out. And, yes! He spotted his grandmother in the stands and couldn’t contain his emotions and broke down to tears there and then. Emotional was just a word for him as he met his grandmom after four years who gave him one of the most beautiful surprises in the field.

“Grandma’s are the true treasure of this world," responded the Instagram user to the love-filled video. “He instantly transformed from a sport player to a grandchild. You can see the memory core when it hit in his face. His whole body got weak. Love the beauty of love," stated another. One more IG user commented, “I love this! THIS is what life is all about!"

While internet users couldn’t stop pouring love for the player and his grandmother, it was his teammates who came running towards him to console the ‘happy’ grandchild. Overwhelmed with her arrival, the footballer hugged his grandmother who came walking towards him on the ground. The two couldn’t stop crying as they embraced each other with so much love and admiration.

