Venice Becomes World's First City to Make Tourist Pay Entry Fee to Tackle 'Overtourism'

Tourists visiting Venice will have to pay an entry fee, starting from January 16 next year. The decision has been taken to tackle the overcrowding issue. The lagoon city of Italy has become the first city in the world to take such measures. Before visiting the Italian city, people will have to book a spot and pay the entrance fee, which will start from €3 (roughly Rs 250) and will go up to €10 (roughly Rs 820), depending on the footfall. It is to note that not all tourists arriving in Venice will be charged. Children and differently-abled people are exempted from paying the amount.

In addition, homeowners, people visiting for health reasons, those visiting relatives, and tourists travelling to attend a sporting or cultural event will also be exempted. Another category of visitors that would not be required to pay the entry fee is the overnight hotel guests as they already will be paying the tourist tax through their hotel.

The city’s tourism councillor, Simone Venturini, said that the new measure is a solution to the “overtourism issue” that Venice has been struggling with for a while now, reported CNN. “Venice is a living city and it has to stay that way,” he said.

A detailed plan on how the booking system will work is being discussed and it will be unveiled in the coming months. The council for the city’s budget, Michele Zuin said, “It is not a system to make cash but to manage tourist flows.”

The system devised by the city councillors will also include fines in case of violations. In case day-trippers fail to abide by the entry fee collection system, they will be fined €50 (~Rs 4,100) to €300 (~Rs 24,700). The amount collected through the entry fee and the fines will be reflected in tax reductions for the citizens of Venice.

Keywords: Venice, Italy, Entry Fee, Tourists

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.