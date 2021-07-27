'Venice in Delhi': India's Capital Buffers as Rains Leave Roads Waterlogged

Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rains and thunderstorms on Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain will continue to occur over many places of southwest Delhi, New Delhi, East Delhi, Gurugram, and other neighbouring places. Amidst the rainfall, complaints of waterlogging started surfacing from several locations, and soon the hashtag #DelhiRains started trending on Twitter.

#DelhiRains: Rainwater enters a moving bus of DTC in Palam area of Delhi after heavy rainfall since morning. pic.twitter.com/8riTMCLbeY— Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) July 27, 2021

As soon as images and videos of waterlogging started getting posted on the micro-blogging platform, netizens started flooding the platform with memes and hilarious reactions.

not a good day to catch a flight #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/Y9VMz2jeqw— فرقان أمين | furquan ameen (@furquansid) July 27, 2021

Chalo Dilli ki barish and roads, crazy traffic too! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/YVDEuZzroe— Seetu Mahajan Kohli (@kohliseetu) July 27, 2021

Venice in South Delhi, just that water is filthy and no gondolas!#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/MS2DFLiUfZ— aditi (@aditi_hbl) July 27, 2021

The majestic Aerocity on the banks of the GMR River :face_palm:#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/ZNyCrweBdQ— அநிருத் | अनिरुद्ध | anirudh (@categorical_imp) July 27, 2021

Waterlogging in front of old Police HQ, ITO.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/UbPDhkulvd— Ryan pratap singh sisodiya (@Ahead__you) July 27, 2021

According to India Today, waterlogging was reported from Delhi’s ITO, Lakshmi Nagar, Akshardham, Madanpur Khadar, Badarpur, Dwarka and adjoining cities of Noida and Ghaziabad, which created traffic snarls in all these locations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here