CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament#RajKundra
Home» News» Buzz» 'Venice in Delhi': India's Capital Buffers as Rains Leave Roads Waterlogged
1-MIN READ

'Venice in Delhi': India's Capital Buffers as Rains Leave Roads Waterlogged

Amidst the heavy rainfall, complaints of waterlogging started surfacing from several locations in Delhi. (Image Credits: Twitter/ @rahulrajnews)

Amidst the heavy rainfall, complaints of waterlogging started surfacing from several locations in Delhi. (Image Credits: Twitter/ @rahulrajnews)

Amidst the heavy rainfall, complaints of waterlogging started surfacing from several locations, and soon the hashtag #DelhiRains started trending on Twitter.

Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rains and thunderstorms on Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain will continue to occur over many places of southwest Delhi, New Delhi, East Delhi, Gurugram, and other neighbouring places. Amidst the rainfall, complaints of waterlogging started surfacing from several locations, and soon the hashtag #DelhiRains started trending on Twitter.

As soon as images and videos of waterlogging started getting posted on the micro-blogging platform, netizens started flooding the platform with memes and hilarious reactions.

RELATED STORIES

According to India Today, waterlogging was reported from Delhi’s ITO, Lakshmi Nagar, Akshardham, Madanpur Khadar, Badarpur, Dwarka and adjoining cities of Noida and Ghaziabad, which created traffic snarls in all these locations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:July 27, 2021, 12:36 IST