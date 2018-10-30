Venice Sinks Under Worst Floods Since 1966; See Pics and Videos

Had a great time walking through floody Venice 😅😅 #venice #acquaalta #flood pic.twitter.com/6HAxYymGUx — • w a l l a c e • (@wallaceerabu) October 29, 2018

That thing where the water taxi reaches the land and you’re still in the water. Venice’s worst floods since 1966. Climate change is real (and so are my drenched knees) pic.twitter.com/408ojVKR6y — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) October 29, 2018

Rain-soaked tourists in Venice were reportedly barred from the iconic St. Mark's Square on Monday, as fierce winds and rains lashing much of Italy drenched the floating city,Local authorities said the "acqua alta" (high water) peaked at 156 centimetres (61 inches) by early afternoon, the elevated wooden platforms usually placed on main passageways in the Renaissance city were not enough to ensure safe passage in the low-lying square.Families carried children on their shoulders through the surrounding streets. While some tourists donned thigh-high wellies, others had opted to take off their shoes and wade through the water. According to several sources, 70% of the city was flooded.As expected, many people whipped out their phones and recorded videos and took photos to record the innundated streets, plazas and alley ways.While some found the experience more exciting than alarming, others bemoaned what has now become a frequent feature of the city. Venice is infamously sinking under the weight of the millions of tourists who flock to it every year.The waters have only topped 150 centimetres five times before in recorded history. In 1966, when floods swept through the country, famously devastating Florence's historic centre, the waters reached 194 centimetres in Venice.(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)