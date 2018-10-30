English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Venice Sinks Under Worst Floods Since 1966; See Pics and Videos
The waters have only topped 150 centimetres five times before in recorded history. In 1966, when floods swept through the country, famously devastating Florence's historic centre, the waters reached 194 centimetres in Venice.
Tourists walk in the flooded streets during a high-water alert in Venice on October 29, 2018. © Miguel MEDINA / AFP
Rain-soaked tourists in Venice were reportedly barred from the iconic St. Mark's Square on Monday, as fierce winds and rains lashing much of Italy drenched the floating city,
Local authorities said the "acqua alta" (high water) peaked at 156 centimetres (61 inches) by early afternoon, the elevated wooden platforms usually placed on main passageways in the Renaissance city were not enough to ensure safe passage in the low-lying square.
Families carried children on their shoulders through the surrounding streets. While some tourists donned thigh-high wellies, others had opted to take off their shoes and wade through the water. According to several sources, 70% of the city was flooded.
As expected, many people whipped out their phones and recorded videos and took photos to record the innundated streets, plazas and alley ways.
While some found the experience more exciting than alarming, others bemoaned what has now become a frequent feature of the city. Venice is infamously sinking under the weight of the millions of tourists who flock to it every year.
The waters have only topped 150 centimetres five times before in recorded history. In 1966, when floods swept through the country, famously devastating Florence's historic centre, the waters reached 194 centimetres in Venice.
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
#venice right now. The streets are completely flooded:#flooding #Flood #Italy pic.twitter.com/pSsSJGUv5c— Igor Petricevic (@igor_petricevic) October 29, 2018
Venice right now #Venice #Flood pic.twitter.com/lzbZCW7IKl— John Richards (@GoodnightWalter) October 29, 2018
Worst flood in 22 years. 70% covered in water #venice #flood #Water #nocomments pic.twitter.com/yeDSWrqPRA— Dimitriy K (@dixkom) October 29, 2018
Had a great time walking through floody Venice 😅😅 #venice #acquaalta #flood pic.twitter.com/6HAxYymGUx— • w a l l a c e • (@wallaceerabu) October 29, 2018
That thing where the water taxi reaches the land and you’re still in the water. Venice’s worst floods since 1966. Climate change is real (and so are my drenched knees) pic.twitter.com/408ojVKR6y— Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) October 29, 2018
Walking through the streets of Venice absolutely soaked all the way up to my hips!....#floods #Italy #News #Venice pic.twitter.com/TzB8emgxJ5— Joshua Urben (@urben_joshua) October 29, 2018
