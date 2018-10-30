GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Venice Sinks Under Worst Floods Since 1966; See Pics and Videos

The waters have only topped 150 centimetres five times before in recorded history. In 1966, when floods swept through the country, famously devastating Florence's historic centre, the waters reached 194 centimetres in Venice.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2018, 8:59 AM IST
Venice Sinks Under Worst Floods Since 1966; See Pics and Videos
Tourists walk in the flooded streets during a high-water alert in Venice on October 29, 2018. © Miguel MEDINA / AFP
Rain-soaked tourists in Venice were reportedly barred from the iconic St. Mark's Square on Monday, as fierce winds and rains lashing much of Italy drenched the floating city,

Local authorities said the "acqua alta" (high water) peaked at 156 centimetres (61 inches) by early afternoon, the elevated wooden platforms usually placed on main passageways in the Renaissance city were not enough to ensure safe passage in the low-lying square.

Families carried children on their shoulders through the surrounding streets. While some tourists donned thigh-high wellies, others had opted to take off their shoes and wade through the water. According to several sources, 70% of the city was flooded.

As expected, many people whipped out their phones and recorded videos and took photos to record the innundated streets, plazas and alley ways.










While some found the experience more exciting than alarming, others bemoaned what has now become a frequent feature of the city. Venice is infamously sinking under the weight of the millions of tourists who flock to it every year.










The waters have only topped 150 centimetres five times before in recorded history. In 1966, when floods swept through the country, famously devastating Florence's historic centre, the waters reached 194 centimetres in Venice.

(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
