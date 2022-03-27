Venkaiah Naidu's Question about MP Suresh Gopi's Beard Leaves RS Members in Splits

The Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, stole a moment of laughter amid the otherwise serious proceedings in Lok Sabha by raising a question about actor-turned-MP Suresh Gopi’s beard. When the BJP MP from Kerala stood up to present his address, Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the House, seemed to be genuinely surprised by the snowy beard of the actor. He then asked in Hindi: “Is it a mask or a beard?" The query evoked loud laughter in the House and Gopi explained that it’s his new look for a movie. The Vice President seemed to be satisfied by the answer and then asked the actor to continue with the address. Watch the clip here:

The vice president was in the news last time when called for total rejection of the Macaulay system of education from the country. Indians must give up their “colonial mindset" and learn to take pride in their Indian identity, the vice president said in his address after inaugurating the South Asian Institute of Peace and Reconciliation at the Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya in Haridwar. Naidu also said Indianisation of the education system is central to India’s new education policy, which puts great emphasis on the promotion of mother tongues. “We are accused of saffronising education, but then what is wrong with saffron," he asked.

Calling for rejection of the Macaulay system of education in the 75th year of Independence, Naidu said that it imposed a foreign language as the medium of education in the country and confined education to the elite. “Centuries of colonial rule taught us to look upon ourselves as an inferior race. We were taught to despise our own culture, traditional wisdom. This slowed our growth as a nation. The imposition of a foreign language as our medium of education confined education to a small section of the society, depriving a vast population of the right to education," he said.

