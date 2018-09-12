GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Vennu Mallesh's Homophobic Post Gets the Most Vennu Mallesh Treatment

Oh, well.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2018, 10:40 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vennu Mallesh's Homophobic Post Gets the Most Vennu Mallesh Treatment
Image credits: Vennu Mallesh / YouTube
Loading...
September 6 became a historic day for millions of LGBTQ Indians. With the Supreme Court finally decriminalizing Section 377 on Thursday, some LGBT individuals have already started to come out to their parents, friends, and on social media.

But the momentous judgement has also met with criticism from several sections of the society. Minutes after the Supreme Court ruled that gay sex among consenting adults is not an offense, Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy had expressed his disappointment with the verdict.

But he isn't alone. Vennu Mallesh, a singer and probably India's most popular 'meme', caught the eye of social media and his "fans" after he posted a photo that suggested the 'right' way was to insert a plug in the socket, rather than two plugs coming together. A metaphor for intercourse with the opposite sex.

"Picture says it All..," Mallesh wrote.



Clearly disagreeing with his post, his followers from all over the world came together to respond to him in the most Vennu Mallesh way ever.

For the uninitiated, Mallesh had unironically composed a song - 'It's My Life What Ever I Wanna Do' back in 2012 that went insanely viral for its lyrics. Somehow, his lyrics perfectly fit as a response to his seemingly homophobic post.

It's my life, whatever I wanna do
It's my life, wherever I wanna go
It's my life, whom I wanna love, oooh
It's my life, whatever I wanna talk
It's my life, wherever I wanna walk
It's my life, whom I wanna leave oooh

I always search good in bad
I also search bad in good
Sooooooooo
I am a very good bad boy
I am a very good bad boy
I am a very good, bad, boy

Now that you get the essence, here's how his followers responded to his post.























At least his post was useful for someone.



Time for Vennu Mallesh to watch Vennu Mallesh song:
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...