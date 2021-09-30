Venus Could Potentially Have Life In Its Clouds, New Study Claims

Scientists have discovered that Venus’ clouds, because of their ability to filter the ultraviolet light coming from the sun, could potentially support Earth-like photosynthesis in their layers. Not just that, the chemical conditions in the cloud layers are “potentially amenable” for the growth of microbes. The study, published on September 27 in Astrobiology, analysed the available data about Venus’ environment from past missions such as NASA’s Venera, ESA’s Venus Express, and JAXA’s Akatsuki.

When the ‘phosphine on Venus’ debate was at its peak, a previous study published in July had shown that Venus’ clouds were too dry for a possibility of life, but the new study proposes to turn the table.

In the first 2 billion years of its formation, Venus probably had habitable surface temperatures and shallow liquid water oceans. Things changed because of its proximity to the Sun. Because Earth’s sister is too close to the sun, the star’s energy - sunlight - evaporated Venus’ oceans, broke apart the water vapour in this atmosphere and chased away its hydrogen to space. With no water left on the planet’s surface, the built carbon dioxide led to a runaway greenhouse effect eventually creating the conditions Venus is in today - a surface temperature of 462 degrees Celsius with no water vapour and an atmosphere - with 96% carbon dioxide - 90 times thicker than Earth.

The new study brings an interesting turn by claiming that Venus’ clouds are capable of providing a suitable environment for photosynthesis not just during the day - 116 earth days - but during the night as well. In the nighttime, the photosynthesis may continue, thanks to the infrared and thermal energy originating from the surface. Moreover, scientists claim that levels of acidity and water activity fall within the acceptable range that is maintained on earth for the growth of microbes. Venus’ clouds by effectively filtering UV radiation, act similar to Earth’s ozone layer.

“We believe that Venus’ clouds would make a great target for habitability or life detection missions, like those currently planned for Mars and Europa,” says Rakhesh Mogul, lead author of the study and biochemistry professor at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, in a statement. The findings certainly push up our ideas about extraterrestrial life to the clouds.

