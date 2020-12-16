Venus Might Have Undergone Drastic Climate Change that Dried its Water Bodies, Finds New Study

The looming threat of the irreversible climate crisis that the earth is facing today has already destroyed our neighbouring planet Venus years ago.

Going by results of various research and studies carried out by scientists, it has been inferred that Venus had a habitable climate like earth’s but was destroyed after harmful greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide caused its water bodies to evaporate.

A research published in Nature journal was carried out by Richard Ernst, an Earth Sciences scientist at Carleton University and others including a masters student Sara Khawja, who posed this hypothesis from the climate modellers.

The research team looked for evidence of climate change taking place at Venus in the Venusian rocks. The team also relied on data retrieved from a space mission to Venus sent by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 1989. The Magellan spacecraft was launched on May 4, 1989 and had arrived at Venus on August 10, 1990. It was the first mission that provided the scientists with a clear image of the planet sifting through its dense clouds that cover the planet.

Richard further explained that his team of researchers also studied the ancient rocks of Venus, known as tesserae, to understand its natural history. Using the indirect methods of constructing similar modeling methods of the planet, the scientists recognised ancient river valleys. They then demonstrated how lava flowed from the volcanic plains and affected the tesserae filled valleys.

The team discovered that the results showed similar river flow patterns as that on earth which they inferred that tesserae valleys were formed by river erosion when Venus had a climate similar to what we have on earth today.

This is not the first time a research has hinted at Venus’s earth-like climate. A 2016 report by NASA also showed how Venus may have had water bodies and habitable surface temperatures for up to 2 billion years of its early history. The report was based on a computer modeling of the planet’s ancient climate by scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York.

Earlier this year, another research showed presence of phosphine amidst Venus’s dense clouds. The presence of phosphine gas hinted that it could be produced by alien microbes on the planet. However, presence of phosphine and sulfur dioxide in the sense clouds of Venus also point out signs of ongoing volcanism. Hence it is also believed that large volcanic eruptions must have released enough carbon dioxide on Venus to cause catastrophic climate change and even mass extinctions of life forms.