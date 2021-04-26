Venus Orbital Dust Ring's First Complete View Captured by NASA's Parker Solar Probe

It is the first time ever that a complete 360 degrees view of the planet Venus’s orbital dust ring has been recorded. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe was launched in space with the objective to study the Sun’s corona and solar winds and capture images of Venus’s dust ring using the spacecraft’s Wide-field Imager instrument.

The captured images featuring ‘white light’ reveal a band of particles stretching entirely along the planet’s path around the Sun. The Parker Solar Probe recorded the complete 360 view when it performed rolling maneuvers to manage its momentum on its way to its next solar flyby. The changed orientation of its cameras made it possible for the scientists to notice the static dust ring. Scientists also estimated that the dust along Venus’ orbit is about 10% denser than in its neighbouring regions.

These unique images have given scientists unprecedented success at Venus’s dust rings as this is what they have aimed in earlier missions since Helios probes in the 1970s and multiple other observations from NASA’s twin Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory (STEREO) probes from 2007 to 2014.

The researchers while examining the images at first thought the ring was a streamer, a coronal structure that glows. But later, found out that the bright band was Venus dust ring similar to the orbits of several planetary objects known to have circumsolar dust rings band. Much akin to Earth’s ring and Mercury’s ostensible ring, it comprised of microscopic particles that are believed to be from the cloud that formed our solar system or formed due to the continuous crumble of comets and collision of asteroids.

The new images have been published in The Astrophysical Journal on April 6.

Researchers expect to make the first observations of another long-hypothesized dust-free zone near the region close to the Sun as Parker Probe goes closer to the star. It is believed that area near the Sun is dust-free due to vapourization that occurs because of the intense heat around the Sun. Scientists are hopeful for their next remarkable finding as Parker Solar Probe has already hinted from afar. This would be extremely significant in astrophysics to decode more studies on distant objects.

